Technology News
loading

Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars

Hyundai expects its dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will allow it to use its own battery module technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 December 2020 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars

An electric vehicle based on E-GMP will offer a driving range of 500 kms or more on a single charge

Highlights
  • Hyundai expects E-GMP will allow it to use its battery module technology
  • Tesla aims to halve the cost of its EV batteries
  • Hyundai and Kia Motors together aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs.

The plan underscores efforts by the world's No.5 auto group to become a major player in the global EV market, as car makers around the world are pouring billions of dollars of investment to improve battery technology, which keeps EV prices high compared with combustion engine models.

Market leader Tesla said in September it aims to halve the cost of its EV batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house to lower EV prices to $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18,000 lakhs) each.

Hyundai expects its dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will allow it to use its own battery module technology across various EV models and cut the number of components by 60 percent.

"E-GMP will be highly effective in expanding the Group's EV leadership position as it will enable the company to enlarge its EV line-up over a relatively short period through modularisation and standardisation," it said in a statement.

An electric vehicle based on E-GMP will offer a driving range of 500 kms (310 miles) or more on a single charge, an improvement of at least 23 percent from the Kona EV, the longest driving range model among Hyundai's EV lineups.

However, Hyundai's R&D chief Albert Biermann said the company doesn't see the need to make its own battery cells and is content with cooperating with its suppliers including SK Innovation and LG's LG Energy Solution.

Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors together aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025 to become the world's third-largest seller of EVs.

It has promised 23 new EVs including 11 all-electric models by 2025 and plans to introduce a family of EVs under the Ioniq brand from early next year to spearhead its near-term transition toward EV production.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Hyundai, EV, electric car, electric vehicle
Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
  2. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
  4. Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed
  7. Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
  9. TikTok US Ban: Appeals Court Schedules December 14 Hearing on App Store Block
  10. WeChat Blocks Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Message in Doctored Image Dispute With China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com