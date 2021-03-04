Technology News
loading

Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan

Honda Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of JPY 11 million (roughly Rs. 75 lakhs).

By Reuters | Updated: 4 March 2021 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan

The Honda Legend sedan is equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology

Highlights
  • When level 3 Traffic Jam Pilot is activated, a driver can watch movies
  • The Legend's Traffic Jam Pilot system can control acceleration
  • It can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control

Honda Motor on Thursday said it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology that enables vehicles to navigate congested highways.

When the level 3 Traffic Jam Pilot is activated, a driver can watch movies or use the navigation on the screen, helping to mitigate fatigue, and stress when driving in a traffic jam, Honda said in a statement.

The Japanese automaker's plan to sell 100 of the vehicles with the advanced technology would represent a significant step towards its goal of being the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 technology.

The Legend's Traffic Jam Pilot system can control acceleration, braking, and steering under certain conditions.

It can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as vibration on the driver's seatbelt, Honda said. And if the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle while alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn, it added.

The announcement comes after the Japanese government awarded a safety certification to Honda's Traffic Jam Pilot in November.

Global automakers and tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla, have been investing heavily in autonomous driving.

Yet even as the technology advances, regulations on autonomous driving differ from country to country. Audi unveiled an A8 sedan with level 3 technology in 2017 but regulatory hurdles have prevented it from being widely introduced.

The limited edition Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of JPY 11 million (roughly Rs. 75 lakhs), Honda said.

The automaker has no plans to increase production or sales of a level 3-equipped Legend for now, its operating officer told reporters on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honda, Honda Legend, Traffic Jam Pilot, self-driving car, Autonomous vehicles
Amazfit GTS 2 mini Gets Amazon Alexa Update With Voice Control in India

Related Stories

Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  4. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
  2. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
  3. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
  4. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  5. Microsoft Group Transcribe Is a New Garage App That Offers Real-Time Translation for Multiple Users' Chats
  6. Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Gets Amazon Alexa Update With Voice Control in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted in Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  9. Apple Being Probed by UK Regulators Over App Store Policies
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Names Spotted on Spigen Site, Third Model Listed as OnePlus 9E
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com