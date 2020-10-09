Technology News
loading

Waymo Opens Robo-Taxi Service to the Public in US City of Phoenix

Anyone signed up through the Waymo One smartphone app can summon autonomous vehicles.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 October 2020 09:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Waymo Opens Robo-Taxi Service to the Public in US City of Phoenix

Waymo has been one of the Google's "other bets" that have been losing money in recent years

Highlights
  • The Waymo One app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play
  • Waymo early this year raised $2.25 billion in its first external funding
  • Waymo became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2016

Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the general public in the US city of Phoenix on Thursday, becoming the first widely available driverless ride service.

Now that the project has shifted out of its test phase, anyone signed up through the Waymo One smartphone app can summon autonomous vehicles to travel throughout the Arizona city's metro area, chief executive John Krafcik said.

"Members of the public service can now take friends and family along on their rides and share their experience with the world," he added.

"We'll start with those who are already a part of Waymo One and, over the next several weeks, welcome more people directly into the service through our app."

The Waymo One app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Waymo started testing a fully driverless ride service in Phoenix some three years ago with self-driving technology built into Chrysler Pacifica vehicles.

Between five and 10 percent of rides through its service so far in 2020 have been taken in fully driverless vehicles by an exclusive group of riders who signed non-disclosure agreements.

"We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we're thankful to our riders for their patience as we ramp up availability to serve demand," Krafcik said.

Waymo plans to bolster the ride service fleet with vehicles that use self-driving technology but also have safety operators behind the wheel.

Waymo early this year raised $2.25 billion (roughly Rs. 16,457 crores) in its first external funding round to accelerate its deployment of autonomous cars and trucks.

Born in a Google lab devoted to big-vision new technology, Waymo became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2016, and has been one of the tech giant's "other bets" that have been losing money in recent years.

At the start of this year, Waymo expanded testing to more regions of the United States to explore "new transportation solutions."

Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivans and long-haul trucks took to roads in the US states of Texas and New Mexico, building on the project in Arizona, according to the company.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo, Google, Alphabet, Play Store, Apple

Related Stories

Waymo Opens Robo-Taxi Service to the Public in US City of Phoenix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  2. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  4. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  7. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  10. Redmi Soundbar Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Waymo Opens Robo-Taxi Service to the Public in US City of Phoenix
  2. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter May Launch New Features to Simplify Direct Messages, Retweets
  5. Dr Lal Pathlabs Left Millions of Patients’ Sensitive Data on Public Server: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB + 128GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Panasonic Launches Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb With Multi-Colour Options, Auto-Scheduling Features
  8. Realme Festive Days Sale Begins October 16: Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut on Realme X3, Realme Watch, More
  9. Paytm Mini App Store Targets a Million Apps by Q1 2021 to Take on Google
  10. Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali Sale Starting October 16 With Discounts on Daily-Use Gadgets, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com