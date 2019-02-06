Technology news

Google Said to Partner With Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance on Self-Driving Cars

, 06 February 2019
Google Said to Partner With Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance on Self-Driving Cars

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will tie up with Alphabet's Google to develop autonomous taxis and other services using self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Google's self-driving car company Waymo will work with the carmakers and announce a plan for the arrangement as early as this spring, the business daily reported.

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles and a system that handles reservation and payments, Nikkei said.

A spokesman at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance Nick Twork said, "This (Nikkei) story is based on rumors and speculation.  We have nothing to announce."

Google's Waymo declined to comment.

Last month, Nissan Motor Corp said its board remained committed to the carmaker's alliance with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, after directors met to discuss the ongoing investigation into former chairman Carlos Ghosn and ways to bolster governance.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

Further reading: Nissan, Renault, Google
Google Said to Partner With Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance on Self-Driving Cars
