NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Parent's Drone Delivery Project Set to 'Take Off' in Australia

, 15 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent's Drone Delivery Project Set to 'Take Off' in Australia

Australia is set to become "the most advanced country in the world" in drone delivery when the first commercial service starts operations in 2019.

Wing, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, on Thursday announced that its commercial drone home-delivery service would launch in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The drones will travel at speeds of up to 125 km per hour and will deliver small packages, including cups of coffee, to homes within 5 km of the company's base in Mitchell in the northern suburbs of Canberra.

James Ryan Burgess, CEO of Wing, said that the 12-rotor drones, which were designed to guarantee safety, weigh 4.5kg each and can carry packages weighing up to 1.5kg.

On-the-ground, operators will supervise multiple flights at a time as the drones fly to their destination automatically.

"We have high levels of automation and so the aircraft themselves are doing a lot of the determining of what is safe, and making sure that they are monitoring themselves to be healthy. If there are any anomalies or any problems, the aircraft actually take action themselves before even a human could react and are able to execute safe contingency actions," Burgess told the media.

"That's one of the reasons why we're able to perform such quick service and get people (their) packages within just a few minutes... The system can take off right away when the customer places an order."

Moreover, a supervisor can quickly take control of a drone if necessary.

Up to 30 businesses were expected to take part in the first trial.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has worked with Wing since 2014 to ensure safety and will use the results of the trial to guide future drone regulations. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
Facebook Employee Morale Hits an All-Time Low: Report
BMW, Vodafone, Ericsson Urge EU to Consider 5G Car Standard
Pricee
Google Parent's Drone Delivery Project Set to 'Take Off' in Australia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5, 5T Android Pie Beta Update Rolling Out in China: Reports
  2. New Realme Phone With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  4. Nokia 106 (2018) Debuts With a Contoured Design
  5. Xiaomi Apologises as 'Flash Sale' Angers Customers in the UK
  6. Realme 1, Realme 2 to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Confirms
  7. 'Super-Earth' Discovered Orbiting Sun's Nearest Star
  8. Night Sight for Google Camera App Rolling Out Now to Pixel Smartphones
  9. WhatsApp Spotted With an Option to Share Contact Info via QR Code
  10. iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.