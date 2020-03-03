Technology News
loading

Google Parent’s Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up New Investors

Until now, Waymo had been exclusively relying on the deep pockets of its parent company, Alphabet, which also contributing to the $2.25 billion investment.

By Associated Press | Updated: 3 March 2020 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent’s Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up New Investors
Highlights
  • Waymo CEO John Krafcik said a spinoff has "always been on the road map"
  • Alphabet doesn't disclose specific about Waymo's financial performance
  • Waymo is believed to be turned out to be a gold mine

Google's former autonomous vehicle project is becoming a more autonomous business by bringing it in its first investors besides its corporate parent. Waymo has secured $2.25 billion (roughly Rs. 16,460 crores) from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board to help the company continue to develop its self-driving technology for its ride-hailing service and a recently launched trucking division.

Other investors in the deal announced Monday include Mubadala Investment Company, auto part makers Magna International, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and AutoNation, the largest auto dealership chain in the US.

Until now, Waymo had been exclusively relying on the deep pockets of its parent company, Alphabet, which also contributing to the $2.25 billion investment.

The infusion of money from new investors marks Waymo's biggest step yet toward eventually spinning out of Alphabet. That's something analysts have speculated will eventually happen once its self-driving car technology becomes advanced enough to begin generating significant revenue.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said a spinoff has "always been on the road map" during a Monday conference call with reporters. "We look at this investment as another validation of what we are doing," Krafcik said. He declined to disclose how much Waymo is being valued by the investors, but said the company is still in discussions to raise even more money.

Alphabet doesn't disclose specific about Waymo's financial performance, but bundles its results with a group of other high-risk projects and companies known as "Other Bets." That division lost $4.8 billion last year on revenue of just $659 million.

But analysts think Waymo could turn out to be a gold mine because it is considered to be the leader in the race to build robotic cars that could eventually eliminate the need for humans behind the steering wheel and revolutionize the way people get around.

So far, though, Waymo is only operating a small ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area, although it still plans to branch out into other parts of the US and eventually internationally, too.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo, Google, Alphabet, self driving
Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India

Related Stories

Google Parent’s Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up New Investors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  4. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  5. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  6. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  7. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  8. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  10. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier to Resume Normal Production in China End of March
  2. Apple Won't Make Flagship iPhone Models in India Anytime Soon: Report
  3. Google Parent’s Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up New Investors
  4. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
  5. Apple Co-Founder’s Bizarre Tweet Claims He Might Be ‘Patient Zero’ for Coronavirus in the US
  6. HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up
  7. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Encourages All 5,000 Employees to Work From Home
  8. Oppo Confirms Oppo Watch Launch Date: Here's All You Need to Know
  9. Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update
  10. Dish TV, D2h Subscribers Get Revised NCF Structure for Both Primary, Multiple TV Connections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.