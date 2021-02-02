Technology News
loading

Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations

Ford will incorporate Google’s Android operating system into its Ford and Lincoln vehicles starting in 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2021 09:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations

Google-Ford partnership reflects growing pressure on automakers to speed up data-enabled services

Highlights
  • Ford will offer its customers built-in Google app
  • The companies will also form a group called Team Upshift
  • The automaker will continue to use other cloud service providers

Ford Motor will tap into software, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing offered by Alphabet's Google to develop new consumer services and modernise internal operations, the companies said on Monday.

As part of a six-year partnership, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will incorporate the tech giant's Android operating system into its Ford and Lincoln vehicles starting in 2023.

Ford will offer its customers built-in Google apps, including its map and voice technology. It will deploy Google artificial intelligence technology to improve the efficiency of vehicle development, supply chain and manufacturing operations, the companies said.

The companies will also form a group, Team Upshift, to explore uses of data to develop new retail, create new ownership offers and other services for Ford customers.

Ford customer data will not be handed over to Google or Google advertisers, Ford vice president for strategy, David McClelland, said during a conference call.

The automaker will continue to use other cloud service providers and collaborate with other tech companies such as Amazon, he said.

“Will Ford be like Foxconn? No. Absolutely not,” McClelland said, alluding to a fear among some auto sector executives that auto manufacturers would be relegated to low-margin hardware assembly, like iPhone assembler Foxconn, in any deal with a technology industry power.

McClelland and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian did not disclose details of the commercial terms of the agreement.

The Google-Ford partnership reflects growing pressure on automakers to speed up software and data-enabled services that can generate revenue or cut costs.

Ford, like its established rivals, has watched electric vehicle maker Tesla become the world's most valuable automaker by far, in part because investors view Tesla as far ahead when it comes to the software and data management required for connected and electric cars.

Last year, Amazon joined hands with Japan's Toyota Motor to help manage and monetise data gathered from the automaker's global vehicle fleet, while Volkswagen AG in 2019 struck a deal with Microsoft to cooperate on cloud computing in China and the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ford Motor, Alphabet, Google
Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs

Related Stories

Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  5. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. LG Releases Virtoo App That Pairs Its Smartphones and PCs
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tougher Than Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Spend $3.8 Million to Settle Accusations of Hiring, Pay Biases
  2. Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
  3. Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea
  4. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations
  5. Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs
  6. LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  7. Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Through US FCC, Multiple More Certification Sites: Report
  8. EU Seeks to Overturn $15.8 Billion Apple Tax Ruling, Calls it ‘Contradictory’
  9. Itel A47 Budget Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin 'On the Verge' of Being More Widely Accepted, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Clubhouse Voice Chat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com