Technology News
loading

GM to Launch 10 EVs in South Korea by 2025, No Plans for Local Manufacture

GM said that its partnership with South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution was “very bright."

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2021 12:19 IST
GM to Launch 10 EVs in South Korea by 2025, No Plans for Local Manufacture

General Motors has plans to build electric vehicles in Mexico and Canada

Highlights
  • General Motors build EVs in the United States and China
  • GM’s South Korea unit builds about 600,000 vehicles a year
  • GM and LG are building two battery cell manufacturing plants

General Motors will launch 10 electric vehicles (EVs) for the South Korean market by 2025, but has no plans yet to manufacture EVs in the country, Steven Kiefer, the head of GM's international operations said on Friday.

The No. 1 US automaker, which warned last year that persistent industrial action was preventing further investment in South Korea, builds EVs in the United States and China. It also has plans to build the vehicles in Mexico and Canada.

Kiefer's visit after a Korean labour union delegation went to Detroit in June had led to speculation in local media that he could announce new EV production plans.

"We are not announcing any plans yet to produce electric vehicles in the county, so stay tuned for that," Kiefer told a media briefing.

GM's South Korea unit builds about 600,000 vehicles a year, shipping many to the United States including the popular Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV, and employs about 12,000 people. It reported an operating loss of KRW 309 billion (roughly Rs. 1,951 crore) last year.

Kiefer also said GM's partnership with South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution was "very bright".

"Clearly more (battery) capacity is going to be required, so stay tuned for some additional announcements," he said.

GM and LG are building two battery cell manufacturing plants with a combined annual production capacity of about 70 gigawatt hours in the United States, which could power about 1 million EVs.

In October, GM said LG units had agreed to reimburse it for $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,893 crore) in estimated costs and expenses associated with a recall of Bolt electric vehicles .

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: General Motors, Electric Vehicles, EVs, LG Energy Solution
Rivian Benefits From Markets' Thirst for Electric Automakers

Related Stories

GM to Launch 10 EVs in South Korea by 2025, No Plans for Local Manufacture
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  3. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  4. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  6. JioBook With MediaTek MT8788 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  10. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Increased
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Acquires Japanese Gaming Studio ‘Wake Up’ Behind Nintendo Switch Titles in $44 Million Deal
  2. YouTube Music Gets ‘Energise’ Mood Filter in Activity Bar for Personalised Playlists
  3. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat Join World Leaders to Issue Global Call to Protect Children Online
  4. GM to Launch 10 EVs in South Korea by 2025, No Plans for Local Manufacture
  5. Rivian Benefits From Markets' Thirst for Electric Automakers
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian
  7. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  8. Miami’s Pro-Crypto Mayor to Distribute Profits From Bitcoin-Based MiamiCoin Among Residents
  9. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  10. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com