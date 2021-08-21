Technology News
loading

Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter

US senators from Michigan and Ohio had asked the Taiwanese government to help address the global auto chip shortage.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2021 11:23 IST
Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
Highlights
  • Taiwan's government reiterated its commitment to tackle shortage
  • The island is a major semiconductor producer and
  • Taiwan's semiconductor firms have been expanding production

Global supply and demand for auto chips should reach a "balance" by the fourth quarter of 2021, Taiwan's government said on Saturday, reiterating its commitment to doing its part to tackle a shortage that has closed production lines around the world.

Democratic US senators from Michigan and Ohio this week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage, given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem.

Responding to the letter, Taiwan's Economy Ministry noted that the island's chip producers were not the main suppliers to the foreign integrated device manufacturers that make auto chips.

"But relevant chip manufacturers are fully cooperating with customers from all over the world, responding positively to their related needs, and assisting in resolving the problem of automotive chips," it said.

Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua has been personally involved in talking to Taiwan's chip makers, who told her they have been "actively resolving" the issue in the first half of this year and will continue to do so, the ministry added.

"Though the automotive chip industry chain is long and complex, with the full cooperation of our country's firms, the industry estimates that supply and demand for auto chip production by chip manufacturer should reach a balance in the fourth quarter of this year."

The issue has taken on a strongly diplomatic hue as Taiwan scrambles to reassure the United States, its most important international supporter and arms supplier, that it is doing all it can, especially at a time when Taipei is facing increased military pressure from China, which views Taiwan as its own.

The ministry noted that Taiwan's semiconductor firms have been expanding production, and stressed these companies as well as the government set great store on working with "like-minded partners", language Taipei uses to refer to other democracies like the United States and European Union.

Taiwan "will continue to work together to build a safe, trustworthy, and resilient supply chain, and deepen economic and trade relations to lay a solid foundation for economic recovery after the pandemic," it added.

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said the auto chip shortage would gradually ease for its customers from this quarter but it expected overall semiconductor capacity tightness to extend possibly into next year.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taiwan, TSMC
T-Mobile Data Breach Hit 53 Million Customers as Probe Finds Wider Impact

Related Stories

Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  7. Realme C21Y to Launch in India on August 23
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
  2. T-Mobile Data Breach Hit 53 Million Customers as Probe Finds Wider Impact
  3. Taliban Websites That Delivered Its Official Messages to Afghans and the World Have Disappeared
  4. Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
  5. GM Recalls All Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk
  6. Microsoft Invests $5 Million in SoftBank-Backed Oyo Ahead of Its Expected IPO
  7. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  8. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  9. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  10. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com