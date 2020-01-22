Technology News
GM's Cruise Unveils Driverless Vehicle for Ride-Sharing Service

Cruise still needs a waiver from US regulators to operate vehicles without human controls.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 08:46 IST
GM's Cruise Unveils Driverless Vehicle for Ride-Sharing Service

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cruise

Cruise's CEO Dan Ammann said the boxy vehicle will be used for the company's own ride-hailing service

Highlights
  • Cruise unveiled an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals
  • The vehicle has been named "Cruise Origin"
  • It was developed with Honda Motor

General Motors' self-driving car unit, Cruise, on Tuesday unveiled an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals for use in its planned autonomous ride-sharing service, but did not say when it would go into production. The vehicle, named "Cruise Origin", was developed with Honda Motor, which took a minority stake in Cruise in 2018 in an effort to catch up with rivals in developing a technology with enormous costs and risk and no market-ready products.

Cruise's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Ammann, said the boxy vehicle with sliding doors will be used for the company's own ride-hailing service.

Ammann did not say when the new service, which would compete with Lyft and Uber, would be launched. Cruise still needs a waiver from US regulators to operate vehicles without human controls.

The unit, which was valued at $19 billion( GBP 14.56 billion) following a $1.15 billion round of investment in May, previously scrapped a plan of launching a robotaxi service by the end of 2019.

While carmakers across the world are racing to develop self-driving technology, it has yet to gain widespread consumer acceptance as recent accidents involving such vehicles raised doubts about its readiness for public roads.

Comments

Further reading: General Motors, Cruise

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.