French engineering firm Gaussin plans to launch what it is calling the world's first “skateboard” platform for freight trucks. The company has just unveiled the skateboard platform, which promises sustainable cruising without any of the harmful emissions. The main objective of the zero-emission skateboard is to accelerate the transition to clean and intelligent solutions for freight trucks. The skateboard tractor and carrier comes in two versions — a hydrogen-powered setup with a refueling time of less than 20 minutes for a range of 800 km and an all-electric version with a battery charge time of just 3 minutes for a range of 400 km. Both these systems are geared toward eco-friendly transportation.

The skateboard platform can be fitted to trucks that range from 18 tons to 44 tons. Gaussin is planning a global rollout of these skateboards next year. In a statement, Jean-Claude Bailly, Managing Director of the Gaussin's Truck and Bus Division said: “The solution will enable them (various players in the sector) to save precious time in project development, at a time when the heavy goods vehicle market is changing rapidly and innovation is a key differentiating factor, more than ever.”

According to the statement, the skateboard, broadly, targets all players wishing to have access to a hydrogen and electric platform for clean and intelligent transport.

Gaussin CEO Christophe Gaussin said: “With this hydrogen and electric skateboard, a world premiere, Gaussin reaffirms its pioneering role in the ecological transition and the development of low-carbon mobility solutions".

Global road truck players will be able to access these platforms as early as 2021 to integrate their own cabs, software, and equipment configurations — making the skateboard the core truck technology for a variety of applications such as transporting semi-trailers, boxes, tippers, tanks, or drums.

The French manufacturer said that it plans to produce the skateboard through a network of licenses to accelerate its international deployment. Gaussin's plan to acquire 41 licences over 3 years could enable it to capture 5 percent of the clean-energy truck market or cumulative sales of 4.5 lakh vehicles by 2031, it says.