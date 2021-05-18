Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech

Foxconn and Stellantis have signed a non-binding MoU to form joint venture called Mobile Drive.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2021 16:58 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech

Mobile Drive will operate as an automotive supplier and take part in tenders to provide software systems

Highlights
  • Software developed will include artificial intelligence-based application
  • Finalisation of that deal was delayed by merger talks
  • Milan-listed shares in Stellantis were up 1.5 percent

Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Tuesday they plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands, focused on infotainment, telematics, and cloud service platform development.

Mobile Drive will operate as an automotive supplier and take part in tenders to provide software systems and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers, the companies said in a joint statement.

The software developed will include artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication, upgraded over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities, and smart cockpit integrations, they added.

The partnership is less extensive than the market had expected after Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, said last year it was planning to set up a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn's parent company, to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China.

Finalisation of that deal was delayed by merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot maker PSA, which led to the creation of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, at the start of this year.

Milan-listed shares in Stellantis were up 1.5 percent by 10:13 GMT(3:43pm IST), slightly outperforming Milan's blue-chip index.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile Drive, Foxconn, Stellantis
Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: What’s the Difference?

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features With Free 24-Hour Video Calls
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  4. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  5. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  6. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  7. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  8. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  9. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Could Be the OnePlus Nord N10 Successor
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench; 5G Variant Allegedly Reaches on FCC
  2. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech
  3. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  4. Realme Narzo 30 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video to Be Auctioned as NFT Before Getting Deleted From YouTube Forever
  6. Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
  7. Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones
  8. Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini Can’t Play Lossless Audio via Apple Music: Report
  9. iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened
  10. Google News Showcase Launched in India With 30 Publishers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com