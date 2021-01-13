Technology News
Foxconn, Geely Form Partnership to Build Cars for Other Automakers

The Foxconn-Geely venture will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle technologies to automakers.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2021 16:16 IST
Geely, which owns Volvo Cars, is keen to improve the capacity utilisation rate of its plants around China

Highlights
  • For Geely, partnership will allow it to share its EV-focused platform
  • They will each hold 50 percent of a venture
  • Foxconn shares finished 2.4 percent higher prior to announcement

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday they will join hands to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

They will each hold 50 percent of a venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said in a statement.

It marks the latest move by Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, into autos after a tie-up with Chinese electric car startup Byton and comes amid reports that Apple is likely to launch a self-driving electric car by 2024.

For Geely, the partnership will allow it to share its first EV-focused platform, launched in September, with other automakers, according to people familiar with Geely's plan.

It is also the second deal this week announced by Geely, which said it will work with Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc to make electric vehicles.

Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7 percent of Daimler AG, is keen to improve the capacity utilisation rate of its plants around China, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Its main listed company, Geely Automobile, has the capacity to build more than 2 million vehicles a year but sold only some 1.32 million in 2020. Geely Automobile plans to issue shares on mainland China's STAR board this year.

Foxconn, whose official name is Hon Hai Precision Industry, said in October it aimed to provide components or services to 10 percent of the world's EVs by 2025-2027.

Geely shares climbed 1 percent on the news. Foxconn shares finished 2.4 percent higher prior to the companies' announcement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

