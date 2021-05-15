Technology News
loading

Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Build Electric Cars in US, Start Producing Vehicles in 2023

Fisker is one of a host of US-based electronic car startups hoping to one-day challenge Tesla's supremacy.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 May 2021 11:31 IST
Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Build Electric Cars in US, Start Producing Vehicles in 2023
Highlights
  • Fisker to build a factory in the United States
  • Two companies have agreed to jointly develop "a new breakthrough" EV
  • Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn announced Friday it has teamed up with American electric car startup Fisker to build a factory in the United States with a goal to start producing vehicles in late 2023.

The companies said in a joint statement that they have signed framework agreements to jointly develop "a new breakthrough" electric vehicle that would be at the more affordable end of the market.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles Apple's iPhones and gadgets for other major international brands.

But it has also been looking to diversify beyond electronics assembly, specifically electric cars, robots and digital healthcare.

Foxconn announced a joint venture with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in January to provide carmakers with production and consulting services.

Chairman Liu Young-way said Foxconn ploughed about Tw$10 billion (US$355 million) into electric car development in 2020, and expects investment to rise over the next two years.

Fisker is one of a host of US-based electronic car startups hoping to one-day challenge Tesla's supremacy.

The partnership with Foxconn would enable Fisker to deliver products "at a price point that truly opens up electric mobility to the mass market," said chairman and chief executive officer Henrik Fisker.

The starting price for the vehicle will be under $30,000 with a projected annual volume of more than 250,000 units in multiple sites, according to the statement.

There were no details on what type of electric car the plant intends to build.

Manufacturing is set to start in the US in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the companies said they were also studying sites in other countries for future production.

The cars will be sold under the Fisker brand in global markets including North America, Europe, China, and India, the companies said without giving financial details of the investment.

Fisker is calling the joint program "Project Pear", which stands for personal electric automotive revolution.

The deal comes as carmakers suffer from a global shortage of semiconductors after the coronavirus pandemic caused purchases of electronics and computer parts to skyrocket.

Foxconn chairman Liu said the company would be able to work with suppliers around the world to ensure supply for the new factory.

"We have world-class supply chains in place to support Project Pear -– in particular, securing the reliable delivery of chipsets and semiconductors," he said in the statement.

Taiwanese high-tech chip foundries are some of the world's biggest and most advanced.

European, Japanese and American car manufacturers have been reaching out to Taipei for help during the shortage but the island's foundries are already running at full capacity.

The island has pledged to ramp up production but a worsening drought is feared to particularly impact the water-intensive semiconductor sector.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Tesla, Fisker
Apple Supplier Foxconn Rides Boost in Work-From-Home Demands to Post Soaring Profit

Related Stories

Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Build Electric Cars in US, Start Producing Vehicles in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  2. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  3. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  8. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  9. Jio Phone Users Get 300 Free Calling Minutes, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge
  10. Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled, to Be Available in June
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Build Electric Cars in US, Start Producing Vehicles in 2023
  2. Realme 7i Starts Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn Rides Boost in Work-From-Home Demands to Post Soaring Profit
  4. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  5. Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling
  6. Elon Musk's Bitcoin Turnaround Pleases Some Tesla Investors
  7. China on Mars: Tianwen-1 Lands Successfully on Red Planet
  8. Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
  9. Google Leads US Business Push to Preserve Work Permits for H-1B Spouses
  10. PS5 DualSense Controllers Launched in New Colourways Inspired by the Galaxy, Will Go on Sale Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com