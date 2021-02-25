Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year

The deal, codenamed Project PEAR, is looking at markets globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2021 12:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year

Fisker said that Canadian auto supplier Magna International would initially manufacture its first vehicle

Highlights
  • Apple is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle
  • Foxconn aims to provide components to 10 percent of the world's EVs
  • Fisker's new vehicle to be futuristic and something completely different

Electric-car maker Fisker said it will work with Apple supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18 percent.

The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China, and India, Fisker said.

Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

Sources have said Apple is targeting 2024 produce a passenger vehicle.

Foxconn aims to provide components or services to 10 percent of the world's EVs by 2025 to 2027, Chairman Liu Young-way said in October.

The Taiwan-based company's approach poses a major threat to established automakers that technology companies such as Apple and other non-traditional players could use contract assemblers as a shortcut to competing in the vehicle market.

"A lot of auto suppliers and manufacturers are looking to get a piece of this explosive growth that's ahead for the global electric vehcile market," said CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson, who has a "buy" rating on Fisker.

Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker told Reuters that Foxconn is more than just a contract manufacturer under this deal and is developing the vehicle with the startup. He expects the deal to be finalized in the second quarter and to last about seven years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fisker said the new vehicle would be "futuristic" and "something completely different," as well as "affordable." It will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, and is one of the four vehicles Fisker previously said it would introduce by 2025, he said.

"We're not just going to make another electric car," Henrik Fisker said in an interview. "We want to introduce things that probably will almost feel a little scary to some people."

Where the vehicle will be built by Foxconn has not been set, he said.

The EV sector has been booming, with Tesla still the market leader. On Tuesday, luxury electric-car maker Lucid Motors announced plans to go public by merging with a blank-check company.

The recent runup in valuations of several EV startups, including Nikola and Lordstown Motors, which have yet to produce saleable vehicles or meaningful revenue, has drawn comparisons to the dotcom bubble of 1999 to 2000, with analysts and investors expecting a near-term correction.

Fisker said in December that Canadian auto supplier Magna International would initially manufacture its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, in Europe. The production is on track to start in the fourth quarter of next year, said Henrik Fisker, who added that the Foxconn deal does not affect those plans.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fisker, Apple, Foxconn, electric cars, electric vehicle
OnePlus 9R Could Be the Name of Affordable Variant in OnePlus 9 Series Instead of OnePlus 9e
Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned
Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  4. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  6. FAU-G 5v5 Team Deathmatch Mode Coming Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  8. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  9. Samsung Galaxy M62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Top Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing, Teenage Engineering Partnership Hints at Future Audio Products, Samsung’s Manu Sharma Hired as India Lead
  2. Oppo Reno 5K With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces
  5. Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year
  7. OnePlus 9R Could Be the Name of Affordable Variant in OnePlus 9 Series Instead of OnePlus 9e
  8. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Delayed Until March Due to CD Projekt Ransomware Hack
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com