Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America

Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-Way previously mentioned Mexico as a possible EV production site.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 October 2021 17:16 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America

Foxconn's shares closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.1 percent fall

Highlights
  • Foxconn and carmaker Stellantis announced plan to create a joint venture
  • Foxconn this month bought a factory from US startup Lordstown Motors
  • Foxconn is best known for making iPhone devices for Apple

Taiwan tech giant Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, India, and Latin America, including "indirectly" cooperating with German automakers, Chairman Liu Young-way said on Wednesday.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with US startup Fisker and Thailand's energy group PTT PCL.

Speaking to reporters at a business forum in Taipei after unveiling three EV prototypes on Monday, Liu said that due to disclosure restrictions he couldn't provide any details of its plans for Europe, India and Latin America.

"Europe will be a bit faster, I agree with that. But as to where, I can't tell you," he said.

Asked if they would be cooperating with German car firms he said "indirectly", saying the timeline would be Europe first, then India and Latin America, adding that Mexico was "very possible".

Liu has previously mentioned Mexico as a possible EV production site.

He said they would be using what Foxconn refers to as its BOL model, meaning Build, Operate, and Localise - investing with partners to build and operate local factories and then sell to local consumers.

In May, Foxconn and carmaker Stellantis announced a plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

Foxconn this month bought a factory from US startup Lordstown Motors to make electric cars. In August it bought a chip plant in Taiwan in a move to supply future demand for auto chips.

Foxconn, best known for making iPhone devices for Apple, has set a target to provide components or services for 10 percent of the world's EVs by between 2025 and 2027, as it looks to diversify revenue streams away from being a contract electronics maker.

Liu, speaking earlier at the same forum, said Taiwan had a natural edge when it came to making EVs because of its existing strength in software and semiconductors.

"These are the advantages that Taiwan has cultivated for many years and is best at."

Foxconn's shares closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.1 percent fall on the broader market.

They are up almost 17 percent since the start of the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Stellantis, EV, Electric car, Electric vehicle
Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  2. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
  5. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal
  6. Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
  7. Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'
  8. Instagram Testing Collabs; Users May Soon Be Able to Upload Photos From Desktop as Well
  9. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
  10. Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network Worth Over $750 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com