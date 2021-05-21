Technology News
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pick-Up Truck With 480 Kilometres Range Unveiled, Deliveries in 2022

Ford F-150 Lightning will be offered in three variants - XLT, Lariat, and Platinum.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 May 2021 12:24 IST
Photo Credit: Ford

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck offers a range of up to 480 kilometres with the extended version

Highlights
  • Ford F-150 Lightning’s base model has a range of 370 kilometres
  • The price of the EV pick-up truck starts at $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh)
  • The EV has a 563 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, the Detroit, US-based auto giant's latest Electric Vehicle (EV), has just been revealed. The Ford F-150 is an extremely popular pick-up truck in the US that will now be offered as an EV starting in Spring 2022. This is Ford's third EV after the Mustang Mach-E SUV and the E-Transit van. The American carmaker is offering the F-150 Lightning in three variants — XLT, Lariat, and Platinum. There is no information if Ford is planning to launch the EV in markets outside the US.

Ford F-150 Lightning price, availability

The Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck price starts at $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh) for the base XLT variant that will be intended for commercial use. Ford says that a midrange XLT variant could cost around $53,000 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh). Deliveries of the electric vehicle are expected to start in Spring 2022.

Ford F-150 Lightning specifications, features

The F-150 Lightning has a 563 horsepower and 775 pounds-feet of torque that will help the electric pick-up truck go from 0 to 100 km/h in the mid-four second range. The upcoming 4x4 electric vehicle from Ford is touted to have an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated range of 230 miles or 370 kilometres in the base variant, which can go up to 300 miles or 480 kilometres with the extended-range battery pack. Ford says that the truck's software can also give real-time range estimates. The fastest way to recharge the F-150 Lightning is at a 150kW DC fast charging station, which can be found using the FordPass smartphone app. At home, a 240V outlet can charge the vehicle at the speed of around 14 miles (22 kilometres) per hour. Ford is also including an 80-amp home charging station with the extended-battery pack version

ford f150 body newsroom ford_f150_body_newsroom

The Ford F-150 Lightning's 15.5 inch touchscreen has a physical dial for volume control
Photo Credit: Ford

Ford says the F-150 Lightning will have a 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg) towing capacity with the extended-range battery pack, slightly higher than the base model. The F-150 Lightning base variant has a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds (900 kg), which can be stored on the flatbed or the front trunk of the pick-up truck.

“It's quicker than a (Ford) Raptor, with standard 4x4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate; and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates,” says Jim Farley, CEO and President, Ford.

Coming on the topic of powering a house, Ford claims that with its Intelligent Backup Power that is enabled by its 80amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home management systems, the F-150 Lightning with an extended-range battery pack can supply power to a house for three days. The F-150 Lightning can automatically switch between charging a house or its batteries.

The interiors of the Ford F-150 Lightning feature a 15.5-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen, on the Lariat and Platinum variants, is powered by Ford's Sync 4A and have wireless access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa, and Sync Applink apps. The F-150 Lightning EV, on select variants, will also be available with Phone As A Key option. When activated, owners of the electric pick-up truck can lock, unlock, and start the vehicle without having to take their phone or the key fob out of the pocket.

Satvik Khare
