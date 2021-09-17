Technology News
Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year

Ford's move comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2021 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Ford

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck offers a range of up to 480 kilometres with the extended version

Highlights
  • The Lightning has over 150,000 reservations to date
  • The Lightning is an electric version of Ford's gas-powered F-150 truck
  • Ford is racing to shift their lineups to all-electric power

Ford Motor said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring.

The US automaker, at an event attended by Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, said it would invest $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,840 crores) and add 450 hourly jobs across three of the state's facilities to lift the vehicle's production.

Ford's move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models.

The Lightning, which has over 150,000 reservations to date, is an electric version of Ford's best-selling gas-powered F-150 truck, whose popularity has made it the subject of some songs.

"The interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement.

Reuters had reported the automaker was targeting annual production of more than 80,000 Lightning pickup trucks in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000.

Ford and other global automakers are racing to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all-electric power under pressure from regions like Europe and China to cut vehicle emissions.

Ford's plan to lift capacity also comes as Congress is debating whether to expand tax credits for electric vehicles, including offering an extra $4,500 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakhs) to EVs such as the Lightning that are made in the United States with union labor.

Testing new technology

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which is assembling the electric pickups, is a test bed for new manufacturing technology, said Christopher Skaggs, the manager overseeing Ford's EV planning and implementation.

Instead of a fixed assembly line, Lightning bodies and frames ride on automated platforms, enabling Ford to add or subtract platforms to change production rates.

Robots flip truck frames upside down to allow for attachment of suspension parts. Tools are attached to data systems that track whether bolts are attached properly.

Production of prototype Lightning trucks currently occupy a portion of the 500,000 square foot electric vehicle assembly area. Ford has space to expand if demand allows, though plant manager Corey Williams and other Ford officials would not talk about plans beyond those announced on Thursday.

Michigan US Representative Debbie Dingell, whose district will get many of the new jobs, was also present at the Dearborn factory event.

Shares of Ford were up 1 percent in afternoon trade.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comment
 
 

