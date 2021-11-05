American automobile manufacturer Ford is bringing back the classic F-100 pick-up from 1978, but with a spin. It has converted the vintage truck to electric power using a new motor that car builders can now buy online. This electric vehicle promises to represent the future of automobiles. The truck features an all-wheel drive via two Eluminator electric motors borrowed from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The motors power the front and rear wheels, producing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Ford hopes the vehicle will find takers in people who want the classic retro car look, but with an eye on the future.

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept has a zero-tailpipe-emissions, states Ford. The truck is painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents, while the interior features a billet aluminium dash and avocado-tanned leather upholstery. The revamped interior also features a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system display, with the wheel hub embossed with an F-100 logo.

Built in collaboration with MLe Racecars, the vehicle is fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminium three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires, said Ford in a statement.

The pick-up made its debut at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas this week.

"Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we're supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles," said Eric Cin, global director, vehicle personalisation, accessories and licensing, at Ford.

The Eluminator motors are priced at $3,900 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh) each. The additional kit requirement for the Ford concept electric vehicle is not currently available but will be added later.

With a push toward electrification, Ford Performance has plans to develop components for the Eluminator powertrain. Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance, said “electric performance is fun”, adding that “as the industry moves toward electric vehicles, motorsports and the performance aftermarket will too”.