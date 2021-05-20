Technology News
loading

 Europe Aviation Regulator EASA Sees First Flying Taxis in 2024 or 2025

EASA has already started the process of certifying some of the designs of flying taxis.

Updated: 20 May 2021 11:39 IST
 Europe Aviation Regulator EASA Sees First Flying Taxis in 2024 or 2025

Photo Credit: SkyDrive

EASA cited figures suggesting a 4.2-billion-euro (roughly Rs. 37,420 crores) UAM market in Europe by 2030

Highlights
  • EASA is focusing on projects involving piloted vehicles for passengers
  • Fully autonomous vehicles are still some years away
  • Safety was the chief concern for both drones and taxis

Europe could see the first flying taxis enter service as early as 2024, the region's top aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

More than half a dozen European firms have announced developments of Urban Air Mobility vehicles for passenger use or for unmanned cargo sorties such as delivering medical supplies.

"I believe that commercial use of (air) taxis can start to take place in 2024 or 2025," Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said.

EASA cited figures suggesting a 4.2-billion-euro (roughly Rs. 37,420 crores) UAM market in Europe by 2030, creating 90,000 jobs. Some 31 percent of the global market for the new technology would be based in Europe.

EASA has already started the process of certifying some of the designs and expects first approvals for the lightweight machines by around 2024, Ky told reporters.

German startup Volocopter and backers of other projects such as Aeroports de Paris hope to demonstrate the technology in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

How quickly such vehicles enter service will also depend on operational approvals examining whether they are flying over urban centres or potential hazards such as railways, Ky said.

EASA is focusing on projects involving piloted vehicles for passengers and unpiloted drones for cargo deliveries. Fully autonomous vehicles are still some years away, Ky said.

Ky was speaking as the Cologne-based agency released a study showing broad public support for such electrically powered vehicles, capable of taking off and landing vertically.

Some 71 percent of people surveyed in six urban areas expressed interest in using air taxis or delivery services or both, and the largest category of those surveyed - 41 percent - said emergency medical activities would be most beneficial.

Safety was the chief concern for both drones and taxis, as well as noise, particularly in the case of passenger vehicles.

A majority of people polled by EASA also expressed concerns about the impact on birds or insects, while cybersecurity was high on the list of potential worries, especially for drones.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: flying taxi, drone, cybersecurity
Amazon Faces Five New Racial, Gender Bias Lawsuits From Women in Corporate or Warehouse Management Roles
Apple Announces AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Eye-Tracking Features on iPad Among Other Accessibility Updates

Related Stories

 Europe Aviation Regulator EASA Sees First Flying Taxis in 2024 or 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  5. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  6. Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, More
  7. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  8. Apple Said to Ready MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps for Release
  9. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download on Select Smartphones
  10. Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Skin Issues, Potential TB patients
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Tipped to Launch on June 18, Krafton's PUBG Mobile Remake: Report
  2. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 in India With Camera, Gallery, System Improvements
  3. China Delays Tianzhou-2 Supply Mission to Newly Launched Space Station Over Technical Reasons
  4. Apple Announces AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Eye-Tracking Features on iPad Among Other Accessibility Updates
  5.  Europe Aviation Regulator EASA Sees First Flying Taxis in 2024 or 2025
  6. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Slams Apple, Says iPhone Maker Sold 'Overpriced Hardware' From The 'Middle Ages'
  7. Amazon Faces Five New Racial, Gender Bias Lawsuits From Women in Corporate or Warehouse Management Roles
  8. Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For
  9. Huawei FreeBuds 4 TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, 20-Hour Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Events Virtual Platform for Hosting Large-Scale Conferences Announced, Will Replace OnZoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com