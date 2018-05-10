Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fatal Tesla Accident in Florida Being Probed by NTSB

 
, 10 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fatal Tesla Accident in Florida Being Probed by NTSB

Highlights

  • Tesla Model S was reportedly at high speed when it struck a wall
  • The accident killed two teenagers and injured another
  • NTSB is sending a team of four to investigate the crash

The US National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it will investigate a Tesla accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week that killed two teenagers and injured another - the agency's fourth active probe into crashes of the company's electric vehicles.

The NTSB said it was sending a team of four to investigate Tuesday's crash of a 2014 Tesla Model S that was reportedly travelling at high speed when it struck a wall and caught fire. The agency said it does not believe the Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot system will be part of the investigation.

This investigation is "primarily focus(ed) on emergency response in relation to the electric vehicle battery fire, including fire department activities and towing operations," the agency said.

A preliminary investigation showed the Tesla drove off the road and hit a concrete wall, immediately catching fire, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement. The speed of the vehicle is believed to have been a factor in the crash, the police said.

Tesla did not immediately comment. Shares of the company closed up at $306.85 (roughly Rs. 20,600) up 1.6 percent and were off less than 0.5 percent in after-hours trading.

The new investigation adds to an already contentious relationship between the company and the agency.

Last month, Tesla lashed out at the NTSB after it took the unusual step of removing the automaker from the investigation of a fatal crash in March in which a Tesla vehicle's driver-assistance Autopilot system was in use.

The NTSB defended the decision, saying Tesla released investigative information prematurely and in violation of procedure.

Tesla in return blasted the NTSB, saying the board was "more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety." It accused the agency of violating its own rules while trying to prevent Tesla from disclosing all the facts.

The NTSB is also investigating an August 2017 Tesla battery fire in Lake Forest, California, after an owner lost control and ran the vehicle into his garage and a January crash of a Tesla vehicle apparently travelling in Autopilot that struck a fire truck in California.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transportation, Tesla, Tesla Crash, Model S
Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Plans to Build AR Maps With Users' Help
US Drone Programme Taps Apple, Passes Over Amazon, China's DJI
Best AC deals
Fatal Tesla Accident in Florida Being Probed by NTSB
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 Launch Today: Specifications, Price, and More You Should Know
  2. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Price in India, Release Date Revealed
  3. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  4. OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale to Be Held From May 13 on Amazon India
  5. Android P Beta Is Now Available for These Phones
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  7. Human-Sounding Google Assistant Sparks Ethics Questions
  8. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 13 to Take on Flipkart's Sale
  9. Android P: The 7 Big New Features You Need to Know About
  10. OnePlus 6 Trade-in Programme Debuted Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.