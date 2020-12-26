Technology News
FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores With 50 Lakh Transactions

FASTag has now been made mandatory for all vehicles starting January 1, 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 December 2020 14:16 IST
FASTag becomes mandatory for vehicles from January 1

Highlights
  • FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS)
  • More than 2.20 crore FASTag issued till date
  • FASTag nullifies the chances of human contact at toll plazas

For the first time, the toll collection through FASTag crossed Rs 80 crores per day on December 24, 2020, with a record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day. With more than 2.20 crore FASTag issued till date, adoption of FASTag by Highway users has seen unprecedented growth.

"With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at fee plazas. Adoption of FASTag has helped highway travellers to save time and fuel at the toll plazas," said an official.

The official adds, "As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option."

The digital transaction has got a necessary push with the recent amendment in the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019. FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas.

The program has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facilities such as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Online payments, My FASTag Mobile App, Paytm, Google Pay, and others. In addition, a cash recharge facility is also being provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at toll plazas for the convenience of users.

FASTag also uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users a smooth and effortless cross-over at Toll plazas without much waiting/halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

