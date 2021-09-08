Technology News
loading

Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion

India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce its oil dependence and cut the debilitating pollution in its major cities.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2021 14:41 IST
Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion

India sees clean auto tech as central to meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord

Highlights
  • The scheme was redrawn to focus on companies that build electric vehicles
  • Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India
  • Maruti Suzuki, has no near-term plan to launch EVs

India will give about $3.5 billion (roughly Rs. 25,735 cores) in incentives to auto companies over a five-year period under a revised scheme to boost the manufacturing and export of clean technology vehicles, two sources aware of the latest proposal told Reuters.

The government's original plan was to give about $8 billion (roughly Rs. 58,830 crores) to automakers and part manufacturers to promote mainly gasoline technology, with added benefits for electric vehicles (EVs).

The scheme was redrawn to focus on companies that build electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, Reuters reported on Friday.

It was not immediately clear why the allocation had been revised, but one of the sources said that since the focus had changed to clean and advanced technology fewer companies would be eligible for the incentives.

India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce its oil dependence and cut the debilitating pollution in its major cities, while also meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord.

Domestic automaker Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike companies TVS Motor and Hero firming up their EV plans.

India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has no near-term plan to launch EVs as it does not see volumes or affordability for consumers, its chairman said last month.

A government official with direct knowledge of the matter said the initial allocation over the five-year period has been reduced but that up to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 58,830 crores) could be made available if the scheme is successful, initial funds are spent, and certain conditions are met.

The official did not specify those conditions, and India's industry and finance ministries did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Details of the scheme, part of India's broader $27 billion (roughly Rs. 1,98,605 crores) programme to attract global manufacturers, could be made public as early as next week, the two sources said.

Under the revised scheme, companies that qualify will get cashback payments equivalent to around 10 percent - 20 percent of their turnover for EVs and hydrogen fuel cell cars, one of the sources said.

Carmakers would need to invest a minimum of about $272 million (roughly Rs. 2,000 crores) over five years to qualify for the payments.

Auto parts makers will get incentives to produce components for clean cars and for investing in safety-related parts and other advanced technologies like sensors and radars used in connected vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Tata Motors, Hero, Maruti Suzuki
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook With OLED Display Launched; Tab P12 Pro, Tab P11 5G Go Official as Well

Related Stories

Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  3. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Yoga Slim 7 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut
  5. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  6. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  7. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event
  9. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earphones With 8mm Drivers, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  2. RBI Enhances Scope for Card Tokenisation for CoFT Services to Improve Customer Data Security
  3. Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion
  4. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook With OLED Display Launched; Tab P12 Pro, Tab P11 5G Go Official as Well
  5. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 7,100mAh Battery
  6. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Laptops With AMD Ryzen CPUs, Windows 11 Launched
  7. Jeff Bezos, Yuri Milner Said to Be Among Backers of Anti-Ageing Startup Altos Labs
  8. LG Xboom 360 RP4 Portable Speaker with 360-Degree Audio, 10 Hours of Playback Launched
  9. iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 14 'California Streaming' Event, Here's What to Expect
  10. Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Late Swedish Musician DJ Tim Bergling 'Avicii'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com