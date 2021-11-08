Technology News
loading

London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030

Britain has pledged to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 November 2021 13:27 IST
London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030

Connected Kerb has around 1,000 public chargers in service, with contracts signed for 10,000 more

Highlights
  • Connected Kerb uses long-term contracts spanning 15 to 25 years
  • UK estimates the country will need around 400,000 EV charging points
  • Lack of charging infrastructure is causing a roadblock in EV sales

Charging infrastructure company Connected Kerb said on Monday it plans to install 190,000 on-street public chargers in the UK by 2030, requiring up to GBP 1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 18,968 crore) in investment, as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) soars.

The London-based company has around 1,000 public chargers in service, with contracts signed for 10,000 more. Chief Executive Chris Pateman-Jones told Reuters that Connected Kerb should have deals for an additional 30,000 chargers by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Connected Kerb uses long-term contracts spanning 15 to 25 years, financed by large infrastructure banks and groups like infrastructure investor Equitix. For public chargers for residential use, the company also uses UK government subsidies.

Britain has pledged to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030. The UK government estimates the country will need around 400,000 EV charging points by that point but Pateman-Jones said Connected Kerb believes demand will be much higher.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, UK sales of fully-electric cars jumped 88 percent in the first nine months of 2021 versus the same period of the previous year.

But while EV sales are soaring, a lag in installing charging infrastructure is causing a roadblock. European and US cities planning to phase out combustion engines over the next 15 years first need to solve the issue for millions of residents who park their cars on the street.

"The real barrier to buying an EV is the total lack of convenience in the charging infrastructure and the total lack of reliability that exists in the charging infrastructure today," Pateman-Jones said.

Earlier this year Royal Dutch Shell said it would vastly expand its network of EV charging points in Britain and aims to install 50,000 on-street posts by 2025 via its on-street charging unit ubitricity.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Connected Kerb, Electric Vehicles, EV
TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request
London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
  4. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched
  7. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e Official Website Listing Suggests It's Launching Soon, Full Specifications, Images Leak
  2. London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030
  3. TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request
  4. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  5. Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Scams via ATMs, QR Codes Multiplying in US, FBI Issues Public Warning
  8. Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green
  9. Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive
  10. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com