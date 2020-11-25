Technology News
loading

EU Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient in Electric Vehicle Batteries by 2025

The EU wants to boost local production of the building blocks for green industries as part of its plan to become climate neutral by 2050.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 November 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient in Electric Vehicle Batteries by 2025

By 2025 planned European facilities would produce enough cells to power about 6 million electric vehicles

Highlights
  • Europe has 15 large-scale battery cell factories under construction
  • This includes Swedish company Northvolt's plants in Sweden and Germany
  • The Commission expects 13 million low-emission vehicles on roads by 2025

The European Union could produce enough batteries by 2025 to power its fast-growing fleet of electric vehicles without relying on imported cells, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

As part of its plan to become climate neutral by 2050, the EU wants to boost local production of the building blocks for green industries, including hydrogen fuel to make low-carbon steel and batteries to power clean vehicles.

"I am confident that by 2025, the EU will be able to produce enough battery cells to meet the needs of the European automotive industry, and even to build our export capacity," Sefcovic told the online European Conference on Batteries.

Today, China hosts roughly 80 percent of the world's lithium-ion cell production, but Europe's capacity is set to expand fast.

Europe has 15 large-scale battery cell factories under construction, including Swedish company Northvolt's plants in Sweden and Germany, Chinese battery maker CATL's German facility, and South Korean firm SK Innovation's second plant in Hungary.

Sefcovic said by 2025 planned European facilities would produce enough cells to power at least 6 million electric vehicles.

While the coronavirus pandemic has seen overall car sales plummet, combined sales of battery and plug-in hybrid cars in Europe are expected to roughly double this year, to one million units, according to the NGO Transport & Environment.

With the Commission expecting 13 million low-emission vehicles on Europe's roads by 2025, further investments will be needed.

"We need to make significant investments in creating a full European supply chain and labour market to support the battery factories," Northvolt's Vice President of Communications Jesper Wigardt said.

Sefcovic said the EU's EUR 50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,40,300 crores) coronavirus recovery fund was a "ready-made tool" to support projects.

Brussels will next month propose standards for the carbon footprint of batteries, while a private-public EU alliance aims to boost domestic supplies of the raw materials needed to make cells. That follows a similar EU scheme for battery projects launched in 2017.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Union, electric car, electric vehicle
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for iOS Can Now Edit Microsoft Office Files
Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A02s With 15W Fast Charging and 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

EU Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient in Electric Vehicle Batteries by 2025
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  4. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  7. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  10. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Dead Online Standalone Game Available December 1 for $5
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A02s With 15W Fast Charging and 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Price, Specifications
  3. EU Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient in Electric Vehicle Batteries by 2025
  4. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for iOS Can Now Edit Microsoft Office Files
  5. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro Launch Announcement by Xiaomi Likely for Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Set for Christmas
  7. Dell Rides Booming Demands for Remote-Working Tools to Beat Quarterly Sales Estimates
  8. Tesla Plans to Build 'World's Largest' Battery Plant Near Berlin
  9. Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities
  10. YouTube Bans One America News Network From Posting New Videos for a Week Due to COVID-19 Rule Violation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com