Escorts Unveils Automated Tractor Concept as Part of Its 'Automated Farming Solutions' Programme

, 07 September 2018
Escorts on Thursday announced the launch of its automated tractor concept that is equipped to use next-generation digital vehicle technology for precision-based farming.

The automated tractor concept is the first offering as part of Escorts' Automated Farming Solutions programme, where it is collaborating with seven companies - Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Wabco, Bosch, and AVL. The automated tractor concept includes technologies like auto steering (with the ability to follow a defined path), automated braking, auto implement control, automated manual transmission, and geo-fencing support (which ensures the tractor will stay within a defined boundary).

"The partnerships and relationships will enable development of a range of farm machines with electric transmissions, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management, data-based soil and crop management, and sensor-based guided farm applications," the company said in a statement.

According to Escorts officials at the launch event in New Delhi, the company will be ready to launch the automated tractor at commercial level in around 18 to 20 months.

The statement said that in view of the need of Indian agriculture for precision based agro solutions to maximise output and improved farmer income, Escorts has entered into various collaborations.

"Escorts has collaborated with AVL for electric driveline technology, with Trimble for sensors, controls, water level management system and automated e-steering, with Samvardhana Motherson Group for Smart Interface Cabins and Care Plus - a two-way voice interface for real time service."

As part of its Automated Farming Solutions programme, Escorts has also collaborated with WABCO for vehicle controls and automation technology, with Microsoft for Cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) technology, BOSCH for future emission readiness, and with Reliance Jio for enhancing farm machinery life cycle with networked platform "providing top-notch service and genuine spare parts across the country".

"Last year, we launched world's first electric compact tractor concept and this year we have pioneered autonomous farming solution in association with seven strategic technology tie-ups, which will transform agriculture practices for better returns to farmers," said Escorts Chairman Nikhil Nanda, who was elevated to the post last month.

At the launch event, Escorts also showcased its tie-up technology for high-end cranes developed by its new joint venture with Tadano of Japan, as well as its high-end locomotive brake electronic solutions.

Written with inputs from IANS

