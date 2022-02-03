Technology News
loading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute

It’s not Musk’s first court fight over whether he crossed a line on social media.

By Malathi Nayak, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 February 2022 18:05 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute

Musk agreed he wouldn’t communicate about specific topics without advance approval from a Tesla lawyer

Highlights
  • Musk’s follow-up tweet “disclaimed any unilateral company actions”
  • NLRB “reasonably found” Musk’s tweet was unlawful
  • Tesla has denied wrongdoing and is also appealing those decisions

One of Elon Musk's freewheeling tweets from the past came back to haunt him as a three-judge panel questioned whether the Tesla chief threatened workers with the loss of stock options if they formed a union.

Tesla in March appealed an order by the National Labor Relations Board that Musk delete his May 2018 tweet that said: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing?”

It's not Musk's first court fight over whether he crossed a line on social media. A showdown with the US Securities and Exchange Commission following other controversial tweets in 2018 got him and Tesla socked with $40 million (roughly Rs. 299 crore) in fines and led to an agreement that Musk wouldn't communicate about specific topics without advance approval from a Tesla lawyer.

One judge said during a hearing Wednesday in a New Orleans-based federal appeals court that the Labor board wasn't “completely out of line,” as Musk's tweet could be interpreted as a message that “the price you will have to pay if you unionize, is you'll give up your stock options.”

Tesla attorney David Salmons argued that the constitutional right to free speech under the First Amendment “protects an employer's robust speech about the downsides to unionization.” Taken in context, the tweet is really a “statement about what the union, not the company, will or will not do,” Salmons said.

There was also debate about Musk's response on May 22, 2018, two days after his original post, when a Twitter user asked if he was threatening to take away stock options.

Salmons said Musk's follow-up tweet “disclaimed any unilateral company actions that could constitute a threat.”

But another judge suggested that Musk's later tweet may have been too slow to walk back his original message. “That one tweet is out there on its own, it went out instantly, right?”

Musk's tweet was “a threat of retaliation, not a lawful expression of opinion,” Daniel Curry, a lawyer representing United Auto Workers, argued to the panel. The CEO's subsequent message only sowed further confusion, Curry said. “The idea they're putting out there that a union could take away an employee's stock options just doesn't fit with reality,” he said.

Micah Jost, who represents the NLRB, said the board “reasonably found” Musk's tweet was unlawful. Tesla “tries to get around that by conflating all the statements together,” he told the judges.

The board's ruling, issued by two Republican members and one Democratic member of the agency, addressed more than just Musk's tweet.

The agency also ordered the company to offer to reinstate a union activist who was fired, and concluded Tesla broke the law by retaliating against another union activist, “coercively interrogating” union supporters and restricting employees from talking to reporters.

Tesla has denied wrongdoing and is also appealing those decisions.

The judges didn't say when they'll issue a ruling. Two of the three judges were appointed by Republican presidents.

The case is Tesla v. NLRB, 21-60285, Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals (New Orleans).

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla, National Labor Relations Board, NLRB
Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch

Related Stories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  5. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Leading Directors for Web Series
  10. Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch Timeline, Price, and Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  2. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  3. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  4. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Battery Swap: India Said to Be Close to Finalising Incentives Under New Scheme
  6. NFT Museum Opens Its Doors in United States, Showcases Artworks and Explains Tech Behind Them
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  9. Spyware Used by Israeli Police on Key Figure in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial: Reports
  10. PS5 Sales Cross 17 Million in 2021, Sony Promises 10 Live Service Games by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.