Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla on Producing, Delivering 200,000 Cars and Achieving 150 Percent YoY Rise in Q2

Tesla built 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 July 2021 11:56 IST
Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y saw the most sales

Highlights
  • Tesla produced 82,000 vehicles in the same period last year
  • CEO Elon Musk congratulated the team on the performance
  • Tesla is set to make its entry into India soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated his electric vehicle-making company on building and delivering more than 200,000 cars in the April-June quarter “despite many challenges.” During the same period last year, Tesla produced about 82,000 vehicles and delivered 90,650. The release of Tesla's second-quarter numbers suggested just how fast the once-struggling electric vehicle (EV) segment was making inroads into a market dominated by vehicles that run on fossil fuels. This also showed Tesla was quickly ramping up its production capacity to meet the rising demand as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources.

Tesla built 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 — a record for the company — despite the COVID-19 pandemic unravelling several economies and subduing the demand.

In a statement, the company praised its employees for doing an “outstanding job” in navigating the supply chain and logistics challenges, including a global shortage of semiconductors.

Tesla currently manufactures the Model S sedan and Model X SUV only at its factory in California, US, and the smaller Model 3 and Model Y at its plant in Shanghai. The bulk sales were of Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla said their delivery count should be seen as “slightly conservative” and final numbers could vary by up to 0.5 percent or more. Nonetheless, the Q2 numbers showed a dramatic 150 percent year-on-year (YoY) improvement in Tesla's production.

Many congratulated Musk and Tesla on achieving this feat on Twitter.

One user, @eastmeetswest82,  also thanked him for saving the green Earth.

Tesla is set to make its India entry soon. In a two-word tweet in January, Musk confirmed Tesla's plan to open centres in the country. Responding to a tweet that said Tesla was preparing for a “robust entry” into India, a multi-billion dollar market, he said, “As promised”.

