Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Is 'Thinking Of' Quitting His Jobs and Become an Influencer

Last month, Musk asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in Tesla.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 December 2021 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Elon Musk

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, leads brain-chip startup Neuralink

  • It was not clear if Musk was being serious about quitting his roles
  • Musk had said he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years"
  • He sold Tesla shares worth nearly $12 billion (roughly Rs. 91,020 crore)

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.

"thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion (roughly Rs. 91,020 crore) since.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
