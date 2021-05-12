Technology News
Elon Musk Asks Followers On Twitter if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin as Payment

Last Saturday, the billionaire said the cryptocurrency was a “hustle” following which it lost one-third of its value

Updated: 12 May 2021 11:18 IST
Elon Musk Asks Followers On Twitter if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin as Payment

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked if the company should accept Dogecoin

In February, Elon Musk's Tesla became the first car company in the world to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its vehicles. Now, if a tweet by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is anything to go buy, the electric car company may soon accept Dogecoin, too, as a mode of payment. Two days after he referred to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that started as a meme, as a "hustle" on a comedy sketch show, Musk, on Tuesday, posed a question to his Twitter followers. The Tesla CEO has a staggering 54 million followers on the micro-blogging site and he interacts with them regularly.

His favourite subject, these days, is cryptocurrency, especially Dogecoin, which currently holds a market cap of over $60 billion (roughly Rs 4,40,400 crore). The billionaire has also called himself "Dogefather" in the past. On Tuesday, he asked a crucial question — "Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?"

An overwhelming majority of 3,775,223 people, who registered their opinion, at the time of writing were in favour of Tesla allowing Doge as a mode of payment. While 78 per cent of the respondents wanted Tesla to accept Dogecoin, just under 22 per cent were against the idea. However, some people exhibited their excitement in replies to Musk's tweet. 

"DOGE is about to go ripping out of this galaxy," wrote a user, @davidgokhshtein.

Others simply said of course, and the results of the poll were also overwhelmingly positive at the time of writing.

Last Sunday, the cryptocurrency lost over one-third of its price following the SpaceX CEO's comments on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Musk, in one of the show's segments, said the virtual currency was a “hustle”. Still, many people have held on to the cryptocurrency.

Some people though, continued to express skepticism about Tesla, and cryptocurrency both.

The same day, though, he tweeted something nobody anticipated. “SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year. Mission paid for in Doge. 1st crypto in space. 1st meme in space. To the mooooonnn!!” Musk tweeted, a day after his SNL appearance.

Earlier this year, the Tesla CEO had announced that the electric car manufacturer was now accepting Bitcoin as an alternate mode of payment.

