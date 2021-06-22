Technology News
Tesla to Hold AI Day in 'About a Month' for Hiring, Elon Musk Tweets

Musk’s plan to promote Tesla's technology comes amid the hiccups faced in the company's path to achieve full self-driving technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2021 11:06 IST
Tesla to Hold AI Day in 'About a Month' for Hiring, Elon Musk Tweets

Tesla may not achieve full self-driving technology by 2021 end

Highlights
  • Tesla's Autopilot system doesn't make a car autonomous
  • Tesla's autonomous driving has faced hiccups
  • Musk said a $25,000 autonomous car could be ready in 3 years

Tesla chief Elon Musk is considering holding an AI Day in about a month, where the Silicon Valley billionaire will showcase the progress in AI software and hardware with an aim to recruit.

"Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting," Musk tweeted on Monday.

His latest plan to promote Tesla's technology comes amid the hiccups faced in the company's path to achieve full self-driving technology.

Musk had during an earnings call in January said he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

But in May, Tesla informed the California Department of Motor Vehicles that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by 2021 end.

The automaker is under review by the California regulator, which is probing if the company violated regulations by falsely promoting its advanced driver-assistance systems as being "full self-driving."

Tesla's driver assistant features, which it describes as "autopilot" or "full self-driving," are designed to make hands-on driving easier. Those features do not make the vehicle autonomous.

In Tesla's 'Battery Day' event in September last year, Musk said a $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18,53,000) car that drives itself will be possible in three years.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

