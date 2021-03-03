Technology News
loading

Tesla Assured of Lower Cost of Manufacturing Vehicles in India Than China

Government will make sure the production cost for Tesla will be the lowest in the world, said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2021 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Assured of Lower Cost of Manufacturing Vehicles in India Than China

Tesla plans to start by importing and selling its Model 3 electric sedan in India

Highlights
  • Gadkari said that India could be an export hub
  • India is drawing up a PLI scheme for auto and auto component makers
  • India faces a big challenge to win a production commitment from Tesla

India is ready to offer incentives to ensure Tesla's cost of production would be less than in China if the carmaker commits to making its electric vehicles in the south Asian country, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters.

Gadkari's pitch comes weeks after billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla registered a company in India in a step towards entering the country, possibly as soon as mid-2021. Sources familiar with the matter have said Tesla plans to start by importing and selling its Model 3 electric sedan in India.

"Rather than assembling (the cars) in India they should make the entire product in the country by hiring local vendors. Then we can give higher concessions," Gadkari said in an interview, without giving details of what incentives would be on offer. 

"The government will make sure the production cost for Tesla will be the lowest when compared with the world, even China, when they start manufacturing their cars in India. We will assure that," he said.

India wants to boost local manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and other components to cut costly imports and curb pollution in its major cities.

This comes amid a global race by carmakers to jump-start EV production as countries work towards cutting carbon emissions. 

But India faces a big challenge to win a production commitment from Tesla, which did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about its plans in the country.

India's fledgling EV market accounted for just 5,000 out of a total 2.4 million cars sold in the country last year as negligible charging infrastructure and the high cost of EVs deterred buyers.

In contrast, China, where Tesla already makes cars, sold 1.25 million new energy passenger vehicles, including EVs, in 2020 out of total sales of 20 million, and accounted for more than a third of Tesla's global sales.

India also doesn't have a comprehensive EV policy like China, the world's biggest auto market, which mandates companies to invest in the sector.

Gadkari said that as well as being a big market, India could be an export hub, especially with about 80 percent of components for lithium-ion batteries being made locally now.

"I think it's a win-win situation for Tesla," Gadkari said, adding he also wanted to engage with Tesla about building an ultra high-speed hyperloop between Delhi and Mumbai.

India is drawing up a production-linked incentive scheme for auto and auto component makers as well as for setting up advanced battery manufacturing units, but the details are yet to be finalised.

Switching to cleaner sources of energy and reducing vehicle pollution are seen as essential for India to meet its Paris Accord climate commitments.

India last year introduced tougher emission rules for carmakers to bring them up to international standards. It is now looking at tightening fuel efficiency rules from April 2022, which industry executives say may compel some automakers to add electric or hybrid vehicles to their portfolios.

Battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry says it needs longer to make the transition.

Gadkari said he was not directly responsible for making the decision on whether to delay, but was confident India would meet its Paris treaty commitments without disrupting economic growth.

"Development and environment will go hand in hand. We will take some time but we will soon reach the international standard norms," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
Tandav Row: Amazon Issues ‘Unconditional’ Apology After Complaints That Series Hurt Religious Sentiments

Related Stories

Tesla Assured of Lower Cost of Manufacturing Vehicles in India Than China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro India Launch Set for March 8, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin
  2. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  3. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  4. Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
  5. SoundCloud to Adopt New 'Fan-Powered' Artist Payments Method
  6. Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
  7. iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns
  8. Volvo to Go All Electric by 2030, Sell Exclusively Online
  9. Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
  10. Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com