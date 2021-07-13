Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update

Elon Musk, through a tweet, gave additional information about the important features that Tesla Full Self-Driving will bring.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 July 2021 11:09 IST
Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update

Tesla's Full Self-Driving will bring features such as turn signals and even hand gestures

Highlights
  • Tesla finally released its latest version of Full Self-Driving
  • CEO Elon Musk shared future updates
  • Full Self-Driving can reportedly make lane changes off-highway

Tesla has finally released the eagerly-awaited Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v9 software update after having missed innumerable deadlines and being a subject of jokes and memes on the Internet. The release comes days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it official that the update will be available starting Saturday. However, the company has warned that the software is in early "limited access Beta" and hence must be used with additional caution. On Monday, a Tesla owner shared a short video of his in-vehicle infotainment on Twitter and said that “Tesla vision is now capturing and seeing the tail lights on other cars.”

"Watch the taillights go from lit up red when the cars are stopped back to grey when they take off," the owner (@EliBurton_) wrote. He added that it was another significant variable that will help calculate the intent of others on the road. He tagged Elon Musk and Tesla in his tweet.

Musk responded to the tweet and gave additional information about other important features that Tesla FSD Beta v9 will bring. "It will soon capture turn signals, hazards, ambulance/police lights and even hand gestures," the Tesla CEO replied.

Another Twitter user, @DriveTeslaca, then asked Musk if the vehicle will then react to ambulance or police vehicles when their lights and sirens are on. The billionaire said that action will follow recognition soon thereafter. "Also, call will listen for sirens & alarms," he concluded.

Tesla has, meanwhile, said that the software may still do the "wrong thing" at the "worst time" and, therefore, it was expected that a driver wouldn't take her/ his hands off the wheel and also pay extra attention to the road. The electric car manufacturer has also warned users against becoming complacent.

"When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off-highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns," Electrek quoted Tesla as saying.

The company added that users should use the new version only if they are prepared to act immediately especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

The new version uses Tesla Vision, a computer vision system that relies on optical imagery and not any readings from the radar sensor that, previously, formed an important part of Tesla's sensor suite. Tesla's warning against "complacency" hints at the fact that it's still not completely autonomous.

However, even as the company continuously collects the data to make the system more reliable and safer, the new system does perform several driving tasks on its own. The manufacturer believes it will be able to one day collect enough data to develop the system to such an extent that it will be safer than human driving.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Full Self-Driving V9, Full Self-Driving, Self Driving Cars, Autonomous Vehicles
Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch
ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  5. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  6. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S10 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Twitter Staff Return to Office as New York, San Francisco Campuses Reopen at 50 Percent Capacity
  3. Black Widow Box Office Kicks Off to $215 Million Opening Weekend Worldwide
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of Attack on Free, Open Internet Around the World
  5. Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications to Include 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display, Design Leaks via Alleged Renders
  7. ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch
  9. TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform
  10. SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com