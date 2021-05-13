Elon Musk said Tesla is tweaking its self-driving software to eliminate a phantom braking problem and may release a significantly improved version within the next couple of months.
Tesla shares were down 4.4 percent at $589.89 (roughly Rs. 43,400) in late afternoon, extending falls after the US safety regulator said it has launched a probe into a fatal crash near Fontana, California, involving one of the company's vehicles.
US federal and state regulators have been scrutinising Tesla's semi-automated driving system following accidents in Texas and other states.
In March, Tesla told California regulators it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year. It said it is currently offering a driver assistant, level-2 technology that requires driver supervision.
"I think we're maybe a month or two away from wide beta. But these things are hard to predict accurately," Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.
In April, Musk said he would be "surprised" if wide test service were available later than June, calling a May launch "aspirational."
In October, Tesla rolled out a pilot programme of its long-touted full self driving (FSD) technology to a limited number of employees and customers, but has delayed the wider launch.
"We had to focus on removing radar & confirming safety," Musk said, referring to the carmaker's plan to rely on cameras for its system.
When asked by a Twitter user whether its vision-only system would remove the "phantom braking" issue, in which a Tesla car sometimes applies a brake abruptly under an overpass or a bridge, he said, "yes."
Subscriptions to the software for the system would be offered within a month, Musk said, without elaborating.
© Thomson Reuters 2021
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement