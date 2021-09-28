Technology News
Elon Musk in Email to Tesla Employees Says 'Most Intense Delivery Week Ever'

Tesla’s distribution system is vastly different from other automobile companies that rely on third-party dealerships for their regular deliveries.

28 September 2021
Elon Musk-helmed Tesla said it produced and delivered half a million vehicles in 2020

This week is going to be the “most intense delivery week ever” for Tesla, Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car manufacturer, wrote to his employees in an email and thanked them for their “hardcore delivery push”. The reason Musk says is that Tesla is known to have intense end-of-quarter delivery pushes. Tesla's distribution system is vastly different from other automobile companies that rely on third-party dealerships for their regular deliveries.

This was Musk's second correspondence with his employees this month. According to a report in Electrek, the tech billionaire had, in the first week of September, told his employees that “this is the craziest month of deliveries Tesla will ever have". Tesla sells directly to the customers. Therefore, financially, transit times are of extreme importance to the company, for it doesn't get any money until the customer has either received or picked the delivery. So when Musk says that it's going to be the most intense delivery week, he essentially means there are lots of vehicles in transit.

And while we are talking about Tesla's deliveries, let's also have a look at the sales the leading electric car manufacturer has been able to manage in the first two quarters of 2021. According to figures available on Statista.com, Tesla sold over 184,000 units in Q1 of 2021. The numbers rose in the second quarter as the company sold over 201,000 vehicles. Quarterly deliveries rose by nearly 9 percent during the second quarter this year, compared with the first quarter of the same year. 

In a statement on January 2, 2021, Tesla said that it had produced and delivered half a million vehicles in 2020. In the fourth quarter alone, the company had delivered 180,570.

