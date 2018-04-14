Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elon Musk Admits Excessive Automation at Tesla Was a Mistake, Says Humans Are Underrated

 
, 14 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Admits Excessive Automation at Tesla Was a Mistake, Says Humans Are Underrated

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has admitted for the first time that his electric vehicle-making company has been too reliant on robots for production and the human workforce is underrated.

"Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated," Elon Musk tweeted late on Friday while responding to a reporter's tweet.

The journalist from Wall Street Journal had tweeted: "Humans are underrated."

This comes at a time when reports of Tesla Model 3 having missed production targets and manufacturing challenges have surfaced.

Elon Musk Insists Tesla Does Not Need More Capital

Tesla reported a record loss of $675.4 million -- $4.01 per share -- on a revenue of $3.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Palo Alto car company partly blamed the worst-ever figures on the high costs related to the production of its Model 3 electric sedan, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Tesla, which lost $121 million in the same quarter last year, said revenue was up 36 percent over the same period in 2016 because of the deliveries it made of the luxury electric Model S sedan and Model X crossover.

Tesla has been under fire amid a production slowdown for its Model 3 which is its lower-priced vehicle. 

Musk May Get No Salary Unless Tesla Hits Milestones

Musk, however, is hopeful that the company will be profitable in the third quarter.

Tesla CEO recently sent Roadster tied to a Falcon Heavy rocket by SpaceX to reach Mars' orbit.

According to reports, the Roadster won't actually be close to Mars until early October of 2020. The car does not have any landing equipment or thrusters to land it on the surface. 

"If we can send a Roadster to the asteroid belt, we can probably solve Model 3 production. It's just a matter of time," said Musk.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Automation
iPhone X Gold Colour Variant Leaked by US FCC Listing
Despite Facebook Data Privacy Scandal, Tech Dream Still Alive at Tech Gathering
Best AC deals
Elon Musk Admits Excessive Automation at Tesla Was a Mistake, Says Humans Are Underrated
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
IPL Merchandise Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6 Series Leaked Renders Reveal 5 Colour Options
  2. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea vs BSNL: Best Recharges Under Rs. 300
  3. BHIM App Introduces New Cashback Scheme for Customers, Merchants
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Pre-Orders Today at 12pm for the First Time
  5. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity Launched
  6. Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock
  7. OnePlus 6 Case Renders Show Display Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Will Be Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com on Friday at 12pm
  9. Vivo Y71 With 6-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  10. Apple Leaked Memo Says 12 'Leakers' Arrested Last Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.