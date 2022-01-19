Technology News
loading

Tesla Investors Urge Judge to Order Elon Musk Repay $13 Billion for SolarCity Deal

Musk has countered that the deal was part of a decade-old master plan to create a vertically integrated company.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2022 11:53 IST
Tesla Investors Urge Judge to Order Elon Musk Repay $13 Billion for SolarCity Deal

Asset managers alleges that Musk strong-armed Tesla board into approving deal for cash-strapped SolarCity

Highlights
  • Musk has countered that the deal was part of a decade-old master plan
  • Tesla's stock was down 1 percent
  • The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial

Tesla shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,980 crore).

"This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing.

The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges that Musk strong-armed the Tesla board into approving the deal for the cash-strapped SolarCity, in which Musk was the top shareholder.

Musk has countered that the deal was part of a decade-old master plan to create a vertically integrated company that would transform energy generation and consumption with SolarCity's roof panels and Tesla's cars and batteries.

Evan Chesler, one of the lawyers representing Musk, told the hearing that the deal was not a bailout and SolarCity was far from insolvent and its finances resembled many high-growth tech companies.

"They were building billions of dollars of long-term value," Chesler said of SolarCity.

The all-stock deal was valued at $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 19,400 crore) in 2016, but since that time Tesla's stock has soared.

Shareholder attorney Lee Rudy urged Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of Delaware's Court of Chancery to order Musk return the Tesla stock he received, which would be worth around $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,980 crore) at its current price.

Musk said in court papers such an award would be at least five times the largest award ever in a comparable shareholder lawsuit and called it a "windfall" for plaintiffs.

Rudy said Slights should consider Musk's contempt for the deposition and trial process, in which he repeatedly clashed with and insulted shareholder attorneys.

"It would be a windfall for Elon Musk if he got to keep shares he never should have gotten in the first place," Rudy said.

Chesler called the request to order Musk to return the stock from the deal "preposterous" and said it ignored five years of unprecedented success at Tesla.

Tesla's stock was down 1 percent at around $1,040 (roughly Rs. 77,590) in afternoon trade.

Tesla acquired SolarCity as the electric vehicle maker was approaching the launch of its Model 3, a mass-market sedan that was critical to its strategy. Shareholders allege the deal was a needless distraction and burdened Tesla with SolarCity's financial woes and debt.

Shareholders claim that despite owning only 22 percent of Tesla, Musk was a controlling shareholder due to his ties to board members and domineering style. If plaintiffs can prove this, it increases the likelihood that the court will conclude the deal was unfair to shareholders.

Musk's lawyers said the celebrity entrepreneur had no power to fire directors or control their pay and he recused himself from price negotiations on the SolarCity deal.

"Without Elon Musk, Tesla might not exist let alone have a $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,60,050 crore) value," said Vanessa Lavely, an attorney for Musk. "That doesn't make him a controller. That makes him a highly effective CEO."

Slights ended the hearing by saying he expects to rule in about three months.

He said last week he intends to retire in the coming months and a related shareholder lawsuit challenging Musk's record pay package was transferred from Slights to another judge.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Model 3
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Related Stories

Tesla Investors Urge Judge to Order Elon Musk Repay $13 Billion for SolarCity Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Annual Plans in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  8. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: 5 Reasons Why This Is the Company’s Biggest Deal Ever
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Leaked Renders Show
  3. Intel Set to Launch Energy-Efficient Chip for Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC on February 23
  4. Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18
  5. Redmi Note 11 Alleged Codenames for Global Markets Tip Five Models in Upcoming Lineup
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans Launched in India and Few Other Countries
  7. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India
  8. Georgia Town Binds Residents in Holy Oath Against Bitcoin Mining as Power Crisis Plagues Region
  9. ExoMars Tests Landing Scenarios as September Launch inches close
  10. Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com