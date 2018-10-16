NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Autopilot Chip to Be Available in 6 Months

, 16 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Autopilot Chip to Be Available in 6 Months

Highlights

  • New chip would improve the performance of Tesla's Autopilot: Musk
  • Installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000, he said
  • Tesla's autopilot is an assistance system that handles some driving tasks

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said a new chip that improves autopilot features would be available in about six months in all of the company's new production electric cars.

In a series of tweets, Musk said ..."~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving."

Musk also tweeted that the new chip would improve the performance of Tesla's Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.

He said the installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.67 lakhs) for those who did not order full self-driving.

Tesla's autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel. Tesla says drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using the system.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
PUBG PC Anti-Cheat Tech Can Permanently Ban Your System: Report
Nokia X7 With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Billion Capture Plus
Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Autopilot Chip to Be Available in 6 Months
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
  2. DisplayMate Ranks Pixel 3 XL Display Alongside Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS Max
  3. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
  4. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Honor 8X With 6.5-Inch Display, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  6. Nokia X7 With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Display Notch Launched
  7. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  8. 7.12-Inch Huawei Enjoy Max, Enjoy 9 Plus Smartphones Launched
  9. Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launch Scheduled for October 25
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.