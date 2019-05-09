Technology News

Elon Musk Says He Works Over 90 Hours per Week to Keep Tesla Alive

He hopes to reduce it to 80 hours a week next year.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 14:39 IST
Elon Musk works more than 90 hours a week because he thinks if he does not, his electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla would die, as per a report.

While chatting with people on Twitter, Musk confirmed that he indeed works more than 90 hours a week on Wednesday.

"In recent years, hours were much higher. Don't recommend though - bad for health and happiness. But no choice or Tesla would die," Musk wrote while replying to a Twitter user.

According to the Tesla CEO, the reason for the hectic amount of work was to do with ramping up production of the Model 3 in the face of increasing competition from the larger, traditional car companies, the report said.

Previously also, the billionaire has mentioned that sometimes he puts in 120 hours in seven days to keep Tesla functioning smoothly.

In his own words, he has described the schedule "excruciating".

However, Musk "hopes to reduce (work) to 80 hours next year".

Taking a dig at his rival companies, he suggested that Tesla's success is the "biggest forcing function" in making them produce electric cars, the report added.

According to information available in the public domain, currently Tesla's market value is worth $61 billion and Musk has an estimated net worth of $20.1 billion, making him the 80th richest person in the world.

Elon Musk Says He Works Over 90 Hours per Week to Keep Tesla Alive
