Technology News

Elon Musk Says He Earned Nothing From Tesla in 2018

Musk added he paid most of his Tesla-related expenses too.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Says He Earned Nothing From Tesla in 2018

While his electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla struggles to make profit, tech mogul Elon Musk denied reports that claimed he had earned $2.3 billion in stock options in 2018. Instead, Musk said he had pocketed nothing at all. A Tesla fanpage took to Twitter slamming a news report from last week that said Musk made more in 2018 than the next 65 highest-paid CEOs combined, making him the highest-paid executive among 200 CEOs of large publicly traded companies, Observer.com reported on Thursday.

Contradicting the story, the fan page called Tesla4Everman argued that Musk was not paid any performance-based compensation from Tesla, instead he only "made the state-mandated minimum wage," which he later donated.

Siding by Tesla4Everman, Musk wrote: "I paid most of my Tesla-related expenses too. Tesla last year was actually net negative comp (compensation) for me."

According to Observer.com, however, the $2.3 billion amount mentioned in the Business Insider article was not a cash or equity payout, but a compensation plan Tesla's board approved last year that has yet to materialise.

The plan promises to compensate Musk with $2.3 billion worth of Tesla stock in 12 slices over a 10-year period on the condition that Tesla achieves a market capitalisation of $650 billion, in addition to hitting 12 operational milestones.

Amid the ongoing US-China trade war, Tesla's current market cap stands at only $33 billion.

"Yeah, the fear, uncertainty and doubt propaganda campaign being pushed by those betting against Tesla has reached new heights," Musk later tweeted.

Earlier in May, Musk announced to his employees that he would personally be examining and reviewing every expenditure at Tesla, no matter how small, alongside Zach Kirkhorn, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the media reported.

The new cost-cutting initiative has been implemented after the automaker suffered a loss of $702 million and involves Musk examining every payment, including parts, salary, travel expenses and rent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
PUBG Mobile: Teen Allegedly Dies After Playing PUBG for 6 Hours
Honor Smartphones
Elon Musk Says He Earned Nothing From Tesla in 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  3. Redmi Note 5 Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Update with Android 9 Pie: Report
  4. Samsung Will Reportedly Launch Galaxy A80 in India Soon
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. This is What the Samsung Galaxy M40 Will Look Like
  7. Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899
  8. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  9. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  10. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.