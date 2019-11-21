Technology News
loading

US Judge Clears Way for Defamation Case Over Musk 'Pedo' Tweet

US judge Stephen Wilson ordered a trial to begin December 3 in Los Angeles in the case that centres on Musk's tweets.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Judge Clears Way for Defamation Case Over Musk 'Pedo' Tweet

A federal judge has cleared the way for a defamation trial against Elon Musk over his comments about a British cave rescuer after rejecting key arguments from the Tesla chief.

US judge Stephen Wilson ordered a trial to begin December 3 in Los Angeles in the case that centres on Musk's tweets in a disagreement connected to the rescue of 12 boys from a cave in Thailand in July 2018.

Musk called Vernon Unsworth "pedo guy" after Unsworth, who helped with the rescue, ridiculed Musk's proposal to build a mini-submarine during the crisis as a "PR stunt."

The judge rejected Musk's argument that the term "pedo guy" was a common insult and would be seen as an opinion and not a statement of fact.

Wilson said some of Musk's subsequent statements suggested he believed the charge about Unsworth to be true, which has "created a genuine dispute over the meaning of Defendant's Tweets" that "must be resolved by a jury."

Unsworth has denied being a paedophile.

Wilson accepted aspects of Musk's argument that Unsworth was a "limited public figure" who had voluntarily injected himself into the public debate about how to save the boys.

To win a defamation case in US courts, public figures like celebrities must show actual malice on the part of the person making a false statement, as opposed to the lower standard of negligence.

But Wilson ruled Musk should not be shielded him from a defamation lawsuit because the allegation of paedophilia was not connected to the debate about how to save the boys.

"To allow criticism into every aspect of a plaintiff's life simply because he chose to get involved in a limited issue would render him an all-purpose public figure," Wilson wrote in a decision earlier this week.

"For defendant's comments to relate to Plaintiff's participation in public controversies, there must be some relationship between pedophilia and the rescue or the subs -- there is simply no credible connection here."

Alex Spiro, an attorney representing  Musk, said in an email that "we look forward to the trial."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, The Boring Company
Apple, Intel File Antitrust Case Against SoftBank-Owned Firm Over Patent Practices
Honor Smartphones
US Judge Clears Way for Defamation Case Over Musk 'Pedo' Tweet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Mi Band 3i With 20-Day Battery Life, Monochrome Display Launched in India
  3. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  4. iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Offer '50 Percent More Battery Life'
  5. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  7. ColorOS 7 Unveiled, Realme and Oppo Phones Rollout Timelines Announced
  8. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro 256GB Storage Variant Launched: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Telcos Have to Pay AGR Dues, No Consideration for Waiver: Government
  2. US Judge Clears Way for Defamation Case Over Musk 'Pedo' Tweet
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Clears Bluetooth Certification Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Apple, Intel File Antitrust Case Against SoftBank-Owned Firm Over Patent Practices
  5. Disney+ Blames Past Hacks for User Accounts Sold Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11 May Sport 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, One UI 2 Beta Hints
  7. Alibaba Raises $11 Billion in Share Listing in Hong Kong
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Gets Aura Pink, Aura Red Colour Variants Ahead of Black Friday
  9. iPhone 2020 Models to Get Improved LCP Antenna Design, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Rick and Morty Season 4 to Release in December on Netflix in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.