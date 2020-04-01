Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals

The ventilators being offered by Tesla can be delivered to any country where the company operates.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2020 08:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
Highlights
  • Device & shipping cost are free, Musk tweeted
  • Automakers have been approached by governments to make ventilators
  • Coronavirus has infected more than 800,000 people globally

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers.

"Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know," Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many ventilators it has to offer, or how the company will prioritize requests.

Governments across the globe have appealed to automakers and aerospace companies help procure or make ventilators and other medical equipment amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 800,000 people globally and killed over 37,500.

In United States, states hard hit by the pandemic have pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients.

Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co said it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric's healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Ventilator, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Marriott Reveals Data Breach That Could Have Impacted 5.2 Million Customers

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  2. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  3. iPhone 9 Case Image Tips Launch Date, Hints at 4.7-Inch Display
  4. Xiaomi Says China Sales Already Close to Full Recovery
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  7. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  8. Celebrities, Please Stop Spreading Misinformation on Social Media
  9. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  10. Samsung Display to End All LCD Production by End 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
  3. Marriott Reveals Data Breach That Could Have Impacted 5.2 Million Customers
  4. Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL Discontinued in the US: All You Need to Know
  5. Houseparty Denies Hacking Claims, Announces $1 Million Bounty for Proof of Sabotage
  6. Huawei AX3, Huawei AX3 Pro, Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 Routers With Wi-Fi 6+ Support Launched
  7. Xiaomi Says China Sales Already Close to Full Recovery
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Gets a New Special Edition: All You Need to Know
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Sets New April 3 Launch Date, Prices Revealed for VIP, Premium Subscriptions
  10. Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com