Elon Musk Calls Hackers' Findings of Tesla Autopilot Flaws 'Solid Work'

Elon Musk praised a security lab's findings of flaws in Tesla Inc.'s driver-assistance system Autopilot, including a hack the group said could lead the company's electric cars to enter into oncoming traffic.

Tencent Keen Security Lab said in a blog post Monday that it was able to activate automatic windshield wipers, and that it was able to control the steering system of a Model S using a wireless gamepad. It also said placing markings on the road can trick Autopilot.



"We proved that by placing interference stickers on the road, the Autopilot system will capture these information and make an abnormal judgement, which causes the vehicle to enter into the reverse lane," the lab said in its blog post dated March 29.

Tesla told the lab the vulnerability that allowed hackers to control the Model S steering has been addressed by security updates, and that the other flaws weren't real-world concerns, according to the blog post.

