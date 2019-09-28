Technology News
loading

Elon Musk and Tesla Violated US Federal Labour Law, Judge Rules

Tesla is likely to appeal the decision.

By | Updated: 28 September 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk and Tesla Violated US Federal Labour Law, Judge Rules

Tesla reportedly told employees that it would be "futile" to unionise

Highlights
  • Tesla's actions have been classified as "unfair labor practices"
  • The company is said to have unfairly disciplined employees
  • Tesla has been asked to re-hire an employee it fired recently

A judge ruled Friday that Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, broke federal labor law by targeting union activity, the latest in a series of stinging rebukes to the electronic vehicle company.

The violations included a 2018 tweet from Musk's personal account that said nothing was stopping employees from voting, "but why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare."

Tesla also introduced rules requiring permission for the distribution of union pamphlets and other materials in addition to threatening the loss of stock options if unionization occurred. The company also told employees that it would be "futile" to unionize because they would lack a voice, according to the ruling.

Those constituted "unfair labor practices" under the National Labor Relations Act, ruled administrative law judge Amita Baman Tracy.

It's not the first time Musk has gotten in trouble for his tweets. Last year, he ended up in a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a tweet by Musk saying he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Musk was removed as chairman of the company's board, and he and the company were each fined $20 million (roughly Rs. 141.35 crores) in a settlement of the charges. He is also now limited in what he's allowed to post on social media.

Federal safety regulators also accused Musk of issuing "misleading statements" on his company's Tesla Model 3 last year, sending a cease-and-desist letter after the chief executive claimed it was safer than other vehicles.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Friday ruling.

Tesla also unfairly disciplined employees who were seen as engaging in activity to advance a union, according to the ruling. Tesla must offer a fired employee his job back and remove disciplinary records for him and another worker who was warned in connection with his union activity, according to the ruling, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Tracy cited more than 10 actions committed by Tesla and Musk that violated provisions of the Labor Relations Act and ordered remedies including backpay and reemployment for a the fired worker, the rescinding of rules that targeted union activity and a meeting at Tesla's Fremont plant where the company must give workers detailed notice of the labor violations.

Musk must be present for any such meeting, the judge ruled.

Tesla is likely to appeal the decision, which was brought in response to a suit filed by affected workers and the United Auto Workers union.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Spider-Man Will Still Be an Avenger, as Marvel and Sony Agree to Make a Movie Together After All
Honor Smartphones
Elon Musk and Tesla Violated US Federal Labour Law, Judge Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1 Range to Go on Sale Today: All Details
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales: All the Mobile Phone Offers Revealed So Far
  4. 25 Android Apps Removed From Google Play Due to Adware: Symantec
  5. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today
  7. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  8. Apple Watch Series 5 Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  10. Scientists Puzzled by Really Big Planet Orbiting Really Little Star
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk and Tesla Violated US Federal Labour Law, Judge Rules
  2. Spider-Man Will Still Be an Avenger, as Marvel and Sony Agree to Make a Movie Together After All
  3. Apple Plans Theatrical Runs for Movies Before Their Streaming Debut: Reports
  4. Apple Watch Series 5 Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro to Go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers, More
  8. macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website
  9. Google Marks Its 21st Birthday With a Doodle: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Says All Future Phones to Sport Fluid Display Tech, OnePlus Pay to Launch in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.