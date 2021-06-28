Technology News
Elon Musk Turns 50, and Wishes Pour in for the Dogefather on Social Media

Among the first to wish the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was his mother, who shared a throwback photograph of a baby Musk in her arms

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 June 2021 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Twitter

Elon Musk's mother shared this throwback photo of the CEO

  • Elon Musk turned 50 of June 28
  • His mother shared a throwback picture of Musk as a baby
  • Dogecoin creator Billy Markus also wished Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire tycoon who wants to colonise Mars one day and make humans a multiplanetary species, is marking his 50th birthday today on June 28. His fans and supporters are celebrating the occasion by sharing social media posts wishing the CEO of highly successful ventures like Tesla and SpaceX a happy birthday. Many of his supporters include Dogecoin investors who call him “The Dogefather”. But he is equally opposed in the crypto world by Bitcoin investors who blame him for recent market crashes that washed out their gains this year.

The love-hate relationship notwithstanding, the South African-born American industrial engineer is praised by most people for his foresight and ingenuity. Among the first people to wish Elon Musk was his mother, who shared a throwback photograph of a baby Musk in her arms and thanked him for bringing great joy to her in all these years.

Billy Markus, the software engineer who co-created the Dogecoin, also wished him and thanked him for “making space cool again, and for enjoying that dog money thing that I made years ago”. Markus tweets under the pseudonym “Shibetoshi Nakamoto”, a reference to Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the creator of Bitcoin. Musk's social media posts have a big influence on cryptocurrency prices, and particularly if you track the Dogecoin price in India, you can see the huge effect that the Tesla CEO has had.

Musk, who has talked about his plans to launch Tesla in India soon, also received wishes from thousands of other people, including Indian fans, some of whom found interesting and funny ways to share their thoughts.

One such user, Anubis_blaze, who claims to be a “huge fan from India”, shared a photo of Musk and wrote, “love ur work...”

Another user, Rohit Roniya, called Musk the “real Big Bull”.

One other user shared a short video montage of Musk's achievements that began with the landing of two reusable rockets back on Earth. The video had other instances of Musk's successes.

Check out a few more reactions here:

Musk, who was born in 1971, had shown an early talent in computers and video games and by the age of 12, he had created a video game code. Later, he acquired a Canadian passport due to greater economic opportunities in the United States.

He had launched other ventures like Zip2, which provided licensed online city guides, and online payment company PayPal. Now, he has launched two move firms – The Boring Company to dig tunnels to solve America's transportation issues, and the brain-computer interface company Neuralink.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX
