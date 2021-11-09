Technology News
Installation of Private Electric Vehicle Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500

Delhi government is providing a subsidy of Rs. 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 November 2021 11:10 IST
The incentives provided by Delhi government will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 percent

  • Installation, operationalisation will be completed in seven working days
  • The applicants can choose to opt for a new electrical connection
  • The government has fixed the tariff at Rs. 4.5 per unit for EV chargers

Delhi government will charge only Rs 2,500 to install private chargers for light electric vehicles, including two and three wheelers at malls, apartments, hospitals and such other places in the city.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made the announcement while launching the single window facility that consumers can avail by either going to the respective discom portals or by calling the helpline numbers for installation of private charging stations.

The applicant can visit the portal and view trustworthy electric vehicle (EV) chargers that have been empanelled by the government. They can compare the price of these chargers and order them online or through a phone call.

Delhi government is providing a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations bringing down effective cost of each charger to just around Rs 2,500.

The incentives provided by Delhi government will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 percent, Gahlot said in a presser.

The installation and operationalisation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers would be completed within seven working days of submitting the application, he assured.

The applicants can choose to opt for a new electrical connection (including pre-paid meter) to avail reduced EV tariff or can continue with the existing connection.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is driving Delhi's journey to being the EV capital of India. Increasing accessibility to charging infrastructure will do away with any doubts and uncertainties one might have before buying an EV," he stated.

The single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time in India, claimed Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

The tariff rate fixed by the government for the electricity consumed through these EV charging points is Rs 4.5 per unit.

“Such a facilitative process for installing EV chargers has been developed for the first time in India and with their widespread installation, Delhi will become the best city in the world in terms of accessibility to EV charging points,” Gahlot asserted.

"One can now install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just Rs 2,500. We have created an enabling environment, which will in the coming times ensure that more and more electric vehicles will run on the roads of Delhi," the minister said.

The single-window portal allows the applicant to schedule the installation at their convenience. They can avail subsidy for light EV chargers up to Rs 6,000 and pay the rest of the amount (Rs 2,500).

The space requirement for the installation of an EV charger is minimal.

Only one square feet is required for LEV AC and two square feet for AC 001, the DC-001 can be installed on the ground having two square metre area and two metres height.

Both the LEV AC charger and AC 001 charger are wall-mounted.

The Delhi government will be the first to roll out LEV AC chargers conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 2021 Charging Standards within two months of its official notification, said a Transport department statement.

Both these chargers are used to charge primarily two and three wheelers. The DC 001 charging standard is used for e-cars used primarily by fleet operators.

ZTE Blade L9 Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

