E-Amrit Portal Launched in India to Raise Awareness on Electric Vehicle Adoption

E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitising consumers on its benefits.

By ANI | Updated: 11 November 2021 14:14 IST
E-Amrit, a web portal on electric vehicles was launched at the COP 26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom

Highlights
  • E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on EVs
  • The portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog
  • NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools

The Central government launched E-Amrit, a web portal on electric vehicles (EVs), at the ongoing COP26 Summit in United Kingdom's Glasgow.

According to a statement issued by the NITI Aayog on Wednesday, E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles — busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies.

"The portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government and as part of the UK-India Joint Roadmap 2030, signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries," the statement said.

E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. In the recent past, India has taken many initiatives to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Schemes such as FAME and PLI are especially important in creating an ecosystem for the early adoption of EVs.

NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

The launch was attended by UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping and NITI Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha.

Further reading: E-Amrit, NITI Aayog, Electric Vehicles, EV
