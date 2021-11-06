Technology News
Ducati Unveils Pro-III, Its 'Most Advanced' E-Scooter Yet

Ducati Pro-III can cover up to 50km in a single charge.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 November 2021 16:54 IST
Ducati Unveils Pro-III, Its 'Most Advanced' E-Scooter Yet

Photo Credit: Ducati

Ducati Pro-III comes with an NFC-based key

Highlights
  • Ducati Pro-III price is set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 68,400)
  • Ducati Pro-III has a 350W motor
  • Ducati Pro-III comes with four riding modes

Ducati has unveiled the Pro-III electric scooter, touting the newest micro-mobility offering is its “most technically advanced.” Ducati Pro-III is equipped with a token that allows the owner to start the vehicle simply by bringing it close to the display. This, Ducati says, ensures the vehicle is only used by the person who has the chip. To start the e-scooter, all you have to do is to bring the NFC token to the display and wait for the “pass” sign to appear, and you are good to go.

 The Pro-III is powered by a 350W motor and a battery pack that has 468Wh capacity, which can cover up to 50km with a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in about nine hours. The vehicle is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

Ducati Pro-III's 3.2-inch LED display can help manage several functions, including choosing between the four riding modes — 6kmph, 15kmph, 20kmph, and 25kmph. The USB port on it allows the rider to recharge smartphones or other devices on the go. The integrated app, available on both Android and iOS, allows the owner to constantly monitor the performance of the vehicle and its location.

The owner can also request assistance in real-time via chat. For stability and comfort, the vehicle has 10-inch anti-puncture tubeless tyres. It has front and rear disc brakes and LED lights. The frame is made up of magnesium alloy and the vehicle weighs a maximum of 100kg.

Further reading: Ducati, Ducati Pro III, Electric Scooter, E Scooter
