Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said this was a “major step towards pollution control.”

By ANI | Updated: 17 January 2022 17:48 IST
Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ArvindKejriwal

Delhi Transport Corporation would ply another 300 electric buses across Delhi by April this year

  • CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off Delhi's first electric bus service
  • Kejriwal said this is a major step towards pollution control
  • The DTC is getting charging points installed in every bus depot

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off Delhi's first electric bus service starting a 'new era' for transportation.

"We are beginning with a new era for the transportation system in Delhi. This is a major step towards pollution control", said the Delhi CM during the inauguration. "These buses have zero carbon emission and no noise", Kejriwal added.

He also added that by April this year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) would ply another 300 electric buses across Delhi. "In future, we hope to bring 2,000 more such electric buses", said Kejriwal.

While speaking about the new electric vehicles, the CM said, "These buses charge faster; takes 1-1.5 hours to charge fully." "It can cover a minimum distance of 120 kilometres in one full charge."

He informed that the DTC is getting charging points installed in every bus depot.

Further reading: Arvind Kejriwal, DTC, EV, Electric bus, Electric vehicle
Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
