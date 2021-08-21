Technology News
loading

Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru

Drones were used to deliver payloads of up to 2kg within a 15km radius.

By ANI | Updated: 21 August 2021 15:13 IST
Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
Highlights
  • The pilot was led by Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS)
  • Two variants of drones were successfully tested-- Medcopter X4 and X8
  • Deliveries saw a average of 3.5 km distance being covered in 5-7 minutes

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trial run for drone delivery of medicines was successfully completed in Bengaluru on Friday.

The pilot was led by Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) and UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) under the supervision of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The trial was conducted within a 15-km radius at Gauribidanur on the outskirts of Bengaluru by UDAN for the last mile delivery of medicines.

During the pilot, two variants of drones were successfully tested-- Medcopter X4 and Medcopter X8-- with simulated deliveries to UDAN customers. Pharma Deliveries of up to 2kg payload were tested at various distances in the designated area varying from 2-7 kilometres aerial distance. The pilot deliveries saw an average of 3.5 kilometres distance being covered in 5-7 minutes. Two different modes of deliveries were also tested--tethered lowering of shipment and landing of copter with the shipment.

The success of the pilot run opens up the possibility of using beyond-line-of-sight drones for last-mile delivery of shipments in minimum time, to areas with improper road connectivity as well as faster deliveries in dense urban settings. Once commercialised, in addition to regular deliveries in remote areas, the technology can also be used to supply lifesaving drugs and medicines at the time of the natural disaster, pandemics, and calamities to the remotest corners of the country without facing any infrastructure or logistical challenges.

The trial conducted by TAS and UDAN is a testimony of their commitment to build a world-class supply chain to ensure medicines and essentials can reach easily every corner of India.

"The efforts by the authorities to integrate drones in the supply-chain ecosystem is a major step towards creating a framework for efficient last-mile delivery. The success of today''s trial run opens a massive opportunity to revolutionize customer experience in the distribution and logistics space. It is aligned with our vision to build tech-enabled solutions to empower small businesses such as kiranas, shop owners, chemists, and MSMEs that are based in the remote corners of Bharat," said Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Product Engineer of UDAN.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Throttle Aerospace Systems, Civil Aviation, Drones
Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  3. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  8. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  10. Samsung Now Shopping Platform Unveiled for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  2. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  4. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
  6. T-Mobile Data Breach Hit 53 Million Customers as Probe Finds Wider Impact
  7. Taliban Websites That Delivered Its Official Messages to Afghans and the World Have Disappeared
  8. Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
  9. GM Recalls All Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk
  10. Microsoft Invests $5 Million in SoftBank-Backed Oyo Ahead of Its Expected IPO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com